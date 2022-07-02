Eielson school counselors celebrate national school counseling week

EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, Alaska–National School Counseling Week 2022, themed “School Counseling: Better Together” and sponsored by the American School Counselor Association (ASCA), will be celebrated Feb. 7–11, 2022.



It focuses public attention on the unique contribution of school counselors within U.S. school systems and how students are different as a result of what school counselors do.



This week highlights the tremendous impact school counselors can have in helping students achieve school success and plan for a career. It also provides recognition for Military Family Life Counselors who support the military-connected students with coping strategies, a vital part of the educational process for military students as they meet the challenges of transitioning.



MFLCs are actively engaged in helping students examine their abilities, strengths, interests and talents. They work in partnership with the students’ parents as they encounter the challenges of encouraging their children to be resilient, develop positive methods to enrich students academically, promote career, social, and emotional development, and work with teachers and other school liaison program managers to deliver an educational system where students can realize their potential and set healthy, realistic objectives for themselves.



The counselors are certified, experienced educators with a Master’s Degree in counseling. The combination of their training and experience makes them an integral part of the total educational program.



MFLCs support and augment installation Child and Youth Programs, Department of Defense Education Activity Schools, Local Education Agency schools, and camps to provide private and confidential non-medical counseling service to service members, families, children and staff through non-medical counseling support to children and youth up to age 18 in groups or individually.



They provide assistance with transition, bullying and coping with deployments to name a few. MFLCs work with military-connected students to eliminate obstacles to learning by addressing students’ academic concerns, career options, and social and emotional skills. These programs help increase resiliency and provide a vital resource for students, parents, teachers and administrators which are fundamental to student success.



In celebration of the National School Counselor’s week, parents are encouraged to get to know their school MFLC at Ben Eielson High School. Parents or community members with specific questions or concerns about school MFLC programs should contact the School Liaison, Mr. Earnest Kincade, at earnest.kincade.1@us.af.mil or (907) 385-9460. Parents, students or educators may contact the school MFLC at (907) 406-6239 or

Kimberlee.bradshaw@liedos.com. Parents must sign a consent form before their child will be able to make appointments with the MFLC.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2022 Date Posted: 02.07.2022 12:54 Story ID: 414183 Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Eielson school counselors celebrate national school counseling week, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.