Hit Us with Your Best Smile Shot For A Chance To Win A $1,000 Exchange Gift Card

DALLAS –Military shoppers can cash in on their million-dollar grin by submitting a photo of their best smile in the Procter & Gamble Best Smile Contest for a chance to win a share of $1,750 in Army & Air Force Exchange Service gift cards.



Through Feb. 17, authorized shoppers 18 and older can visit ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes to enter to win the grand prize—a $1,000 gift card to use at ShopMyExchange.com or in PXs and BXs .



The runner-up will receive a $500 Exchange gift card. Third place will receive a $250 Exchange gift card.



“The Exchange is excited to give back to the military community with this fun contest,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, Exchange senior enlisted advisor. “Seeing the smiles on the faces of those who serve us is the ultimate prize for the Exchange.”



Honorably discharged Veterans and Department of Defense civilians with shopping privileges are eligible to participate. No purchase is necessary to win. Winners will be selected on or about Feb. 28. For complete contest rules, visit ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes.



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Keiana Holleman at 214-312-6514 or hollemankl@aafes.com.



