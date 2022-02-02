NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA UNVEILS NEW P-8 HANGAR.



U.S. Naval Air Station Sigonella, along with Commander, Task Force (CTF) 67 and Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT), unveiled a new P-8 hangar on Feb. 2.



The new hangar incorporates modern technology and construction techniques that will enhance overseas maintenance for forward deployed aircraft, enabling greater support and flexibility to operational commanders in the dynamic maritime environment.



“The acceptance of this hangar marks an important milestone in the P-8 program. This remarkable hangar will provide a home base that fully meets the maintenance and support requirements of the world’s most technologically advanced anti-submarine patrol aircraft,” said Capt. Kevin “Kepper” Pickard, NAS Sigonella commanding officer. “Not only will it serve as a critical enabler to provide enhanced maritime global responsiveness and power projection, but it also represents an example of the enduring commitment of the United States to the defense of our NATO allies."



NAVFAC EURAFCENT military and civilian engineers began construction on the $26.5 million hangar in May 2017. The new hangar has already established itself as a key contributor to NAS Sigonella’s mission. In August 2021, NAS Sigonella served as a transit site for Afghan evacuees prior to their subsequent movement to other locations during Operation Allies Refuge.



“During OAR, the hangar was used to house up to 1,300 evacuees during Operation Allies Refuge,” said Cmdr. Mark Christensen, public works officer at Public Works Department Sigonella “We worked closely with our contracting firms to ensure we could comfortably house them while still protecting this nearly complete facility. Our team is proud to support the fleet in the efforts made both during OAR and finalizing hangar construction.”



The facility can house two P-8A aircraft simultaneously and provides a consolidated space for both deployed squadron rotations and CTF 67 operations. For approximate scale, each P-8 aircraft, derived from Boeing 737s, has a wingspan of 123 feet, length of 129 feet and height of 42 feet.



"It is my honor to accept NAS Sigonella's newest aircraft hangar on behalf of the maritime patrol and reconnaissance force,” said Capt. Tim Thompson, CTF 67 commodore. “This hangar represents an important investment by the Navy to fully support the principle P-8's mission areas of maritime surveillance, anti-submarine, and anti-surface ship warfare. This spectacular facility will significantly enhance the operational mission effectiveness of our aircraft to combatant commanders, the Navy, and our NATO allies."



The P-8 Poseidon is a multi-mission maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft with the ability to conduct anti-submarine warfare. NAS Sigonella enables P8-A deployment throughout the theater, supporting both U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command. The P-8 is one of many American, Italian and NATO aircraft operating out of NAS Sigonella.



CTF 67 provides responsive, interoperable, and expeditionary combat-ready maritime patrol aircraft and supporting forces to United States and regional allies, while promoting cooperative maritime security in order to enhance regional stability.



Known as the "Hub of the Mediterranean," NAS Sigonella, due to its strategic location, allows the forces of the United States, allies and partner nations to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command.

