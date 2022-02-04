Yokota Airmen conduct annual Aircraft Arresting System certification

Airmen from the 374th Civil Engineer Squadron and Operations Support Squadron completed an annual Aircraft Arresting System (AAS) certification at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 4, 2022.
The AAS utilizes the arresting hooks attached to the tail of an aircraft to safely decelerate and stop the aircraft when needing to land in short distances.
This time around, Yokota conducted a more realistic aircraft arresting test. A Navy F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 27 “Royal Maces”, flew from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni to conduct the assessment.
“Typically, it’s called a high-speed taxi, which a fighter jet taxis at high speed on the runway while testing our AAS.” said Master Sgt. Arron Woods, 374th OSS Airfield Management deputy airfield manager. “It was great to observe my Airmen experience a real-world like situation.”
The certification tests the stability and effectiveness of the system when the aircraft cannot perform a standard landing in the event of an emergency.
“We are a primary divert for Misawa Air Base and Kadena AB, as well as aircraft carriers,” said Woods. “It allows us to support those aircraft surrounding bases in the event that there is an emergency.”
By certifying Yokota’s airfield for safe use by fighter aircraft, Yokota will help eliminate operational constraints that exist in the region and increase Yokota’s capability to support U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps and Japan Air Self-Defense Force fighter assets - extending the overall reach of Yokota’s airpower.
