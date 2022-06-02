Two chaplains accept higher calling

MCGHEE-TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Tenn.— Maj. Seth Hammond has been accepted as the wing chaplain of the 134th Air Refueling Wing Chaplain Corps here.



Hammond has been with the unit for approximately six years and was preceded by Lt. Col. Derrick Wakefield who accepted a position as chaplain for the I.G. Training and Education Center.



“I’m thrilled for this opportunity,” said Hammond. “Chaplain Wakefield has done a phenomenal job building our team, setting the vision and implementing a great strategic plan. He has really knocked it out of the park and has been a great leader and mentor to me to help make this transition smoother.



Hammond said some of his duties will include overseeing the staff chaplains and religious affairs Airmen, advising and working with leadership and continuing to support all 134th Airmen.



“As chaplains we want to focus on two things; One is objectively, by continuing our Strong Bonds programs, continuing to provide religious services and continuing to provide confidential counseling to all Airmen and their families,” said Hammond. “The second part would be subjective, and that would be that Airmen know who we are and know they can call on us anytime and we are going to be there for them.”



Wakefield served the 134th Chaplain Corps for 12 years and is grateful for all the opportunities and support the Wing has given him.



“I leave having great appreciation for the opportunities that were extended to me and for the responsibilities that were entrusted in me during my time at the 134th,” Wakefield said. “I was also given opportunities to be an advisor to our leadership whom always supported the ministry that the Chaplain Corp carries out.”



Wakefield’s role as chaplain for the TEC will be to provide services such as counseling and spiritual care by way of religious education or Sunday worship opportunities to the students.



“I’m looking forward to this new opportunity and the challenges,” said Wakefield. “I’m thankful that we are a resident tenant of McGhee Tyson because that gives me the opportunity to not only take on new challenges, but also maintain relationships that I’ve made over the years and to hopefully be a bridge in some way to help create an even stronger bond between the TEC and 134th.”



To contact the chaplain’s office call 865-336-3217.

