    134th Chaplains

    TN, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Teri Eicher 

    134th Air Refueling Wing

    Maj. Seth Hammond and Lt.Col. Derrick Wakefield, chaplains for the 134th Air Refueling Wing pose for a photo during their change of leadership.

    Date Taken: 02.06.2022
    Date Posted: 02.06.2022 15:26
    Location: TN, US
    Two chaplains accept higher calling

    chaplains
    134ARW

