Maj. Seth Hammond and Lt.Col. Derrick Wakefield, chaplains for the 134th Air Refueling Wing pose for a photo during their change of leadership.
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2022 15:26
|Photo ID:
|7037612
|VIRIN:
|220206-Z-GX596-001
|Resolution:
|5367x3583
|Size:
|1.18 MB
|Location:
|TN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 134th Chaplains, by TSgt Teri Eicher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Two chaplains accept higher calling
LEAVE A COMMENT