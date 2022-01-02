Two Reserve Citizen Airmen assigned to the Barksdale Air Force Base command post, distinguished themselves when they were awarded Air Force Reserve Command and Control (C2) Operations’ annual awards recently.

Lt. Col. Keith Gibbs was awarded the first ever AFRC C2 Operations Manager of the Year award. He attributes his success to the entire Barksdale command post team.

“The people that I work with at this command post are far above the best I’ve ever seen,” said Gibbs. “There are a lot of requirements put on these controllers and they do a fantastic job with executing those requirements.”

Tech. Sgt. Clint Melancon was awarded the AFRC C2 Operations NCO of the Year for the third year in a row. He admittedly thrives in the challenges of his environment.

“I’m just coming to work every day and doing the job because I love this stuff,” explained Melancon.

Both Airmen describe the total force integration relationship between the active duty and Reserve command post teams as crucial to the success of their unit.

“We continue to maintain that positive relationship,” said Gibbs. “That is why we’re here and get things done.”

With more upgrades to radios and satellite systems scheduled for this year, these members of the Barksdale command post team said their team will continue to find effective and innovative ways to ensure operations and communications run efficiently under any circumstance.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2022 Date Posted: 02.06.2022 09:01 Story ID: 414120 Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE , LA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Command post excellence, by SSgt Tambri Cason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.