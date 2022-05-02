Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Command post excellence

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tambri Cason 

    307th Bomb Wing

    Tech. Sgt. Clint Melancon, noncommissioned officer in charge of systems assigned to the 307th Bomb Wing, and Lt. Col. Keith Gibbs, chief of the command post assigned to the 307th Bomb Wing stand before the command post squadron logo at Barksdale Air Force Base, Lousiana Feb. 5, 2022. These Airmen were announced as Air Force Reserve Command and Control (C2) Operations’ annual award winners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tambri Cason)

    Date Posted: 02.06.2022 09:01
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    command post
    AFRC
    307th Bomb Wing
    annual award winners

