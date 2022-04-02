402nd employee receives the Honorable Order of Saint Martin

Courtesy Photo | Tony Richey, Army Field Support Battalion-Alaska's manager of the Central Issue...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Tony Richey, Army Field Support Battalion-Alaska's manager of the Central Issue Facility, at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, received the Honorable Order of Saint Martin from Quartermaster Noncommissioned Officers from 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division during a ceremony on Jan. 13. Richey was recognized for selfless logistician who truly cares about taking care of Soldiers throughout his 30-year career as a Soldier and a Department of the Army Civilian. see less | View Image Page

Quartermaster Noncommissioned Officers from 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division presented the Quartermaster Association’s Order of Saint Martin to a member of the 402nd’s Army Field Support Battalion-Alaska during a ceremony on Jan. 13.



Tony Richey serves as the manager of the Central Issue Facility, or CIF, at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, ensuring Soldiers arriving at Fort Wainwright are properly outfitted for the arctic conditions.



“Mr. Richey is a quiet professional and selfless logistician who truly cares about taking care of Soldiers,” said Sgt. 1st Class Armando De Santiago, the senior supply sergeant for the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division. “Whenever my Soldiers need anything, Mr. Richey looks to find the hard ‘yes’ to every problem instead of the easy ‘no.’”



The Honorable Order of Saint Martin recognizes “individuals who have served the United States Army Quartermaster Corps with selfless service, and have contributed to the promotion of esprit de corps in ways that stand out in the eyes of the recipient’s superiors, subordinates and peers alike,” according to the Quartermaster Association’s website.



Richey’s commitment to the Soldiers at Fort Wainwright is precisely why De Santiago nominated Richey for the prestigious award.



Among Richey’s many accomplishments throughout his 30-year career, De Santiago praised him for his management of the Central Issue Facility, which resulted in over 39,000 Soldier transactions this past year.

Richey was caught off guard with the recognition.



“Disbelief was going through my head. I never thought I would ever have received the Order of Saint Martin,” said Richey. “I retired out of the Stryker Brigade in 2010 after serving 10 straight years as the 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment Supply Noncommissioned Officer in Charge through two deployments to Iraq. It was an honor to receive this award from the Arctic Wolves. A very humbling experience for me.”



Army Field Support Battalion-Alaska’s commander, Lt. Col. Terrance Kratz III, views Richey as a valuable member of their team and someone who continues to improve combat readiness for units in the Arctic.



“Tony Richey embodies what it means to always put the Soldier first. No matter what comes his way, he goes above and beyond to make sure each Soldier has their adequate OCIE (organization clothing and individual equipment) to accomplish their mission,” said Kratz.



During the award ceremony, Chris Wolney, the director of AFSBn-AK’s Logistics Readiness Center at Fort Wainwright, lauded Richey for his dedication throughout his career.



“It’s awesome that Tony was recognized for all the work he has done over the past 30 years for the Army and taking care of Soldiers. And what makes it even more special is the nomination for the Order of Saint Martin came from outside of our formation.”