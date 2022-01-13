Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    402nd employee receives the Honorable Order of Saint Martin

    402nd employee receives the Honorable Order of Saint Martin

    FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2022

    Photo by Katie Nelson 

    402nd Army Field Support Brigade

    Tony Richey, Army Field Support Battalion-Alaska's manager of the Central Issue Facility, at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, received the Honorable Order of Saint Martin from Quartermaster Noncommissioned Officers from 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division during a ceremony on Jan. 13. Richey was recognized for selfless logistician who truly cares about taking care of Soldiers throughout his 30-year career as a Soldier and a Department of the Army Civilian.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2022
    Date Posted: 02.04.2022 18:30
    Photo ID: 7035860
    VIRIN: 220113-A-DO523-244
    Resolution: 624x468
    Size: 62.06 KB
    Location: FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 402nd employee receives the Honorable Order of Saint Martin, by Katie Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    402nd employee receives the Honorable Order of Saint Martin

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Quartermaster
    CIF
    Arctic Wolves
    People First

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT