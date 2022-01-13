402nd employee receives the Honorable Order of Saint Martin

Tony Richey, Army Field Support Battalion-Alaska's manager of the Central Issue Facility, at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, received the Honorable Order of Saint Martin from Quartermaster Noncommissioned Officers from 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division during a ceremony on Jan. 13. Richey was recognized for selfless logistician who truly cares about taking care of Soldiers throughout his 30-year career as a Soldier and a Department of the Army Civilian.

