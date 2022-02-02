507th ARW February Enlisted Promotions

TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. --
Promotions from the 507th Air Refueling Wing enlisted ranks are:
MASTER SERGEANT
Heather Atherton, 507th Medical Squadron
TECHNICAL SERGEANT
Mikaela Dison, 507th Force Support Squadron
Michael Emerson, 507th Security Forces Squadron
STAFF SERGEANT
Jacob Calvert, 507th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Kyle Lykins, 507th Maintenance Squadron
Edward Morgan, 507th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Preston Myers, 507th Maintenance Squadron
Gerson Rivas, 507th Operations Support Squadron
Johnny Watkins, 507th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
SENIOR AIRMAN
Erick Chumba, 507th Civil Engineer Squadron
Devin Johnson, 507th Force Support Squadron
Nathan Marston, 507th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
AIRMAN FIRST CLASS
Edgar Garcia, 507th Security Forces Squadron
Carter Humphrey, 507th Security Forces Squadron
Antonio Moncrieffe, 507th Security Forces Squadron
AIRMAN
Christopher Easter, 507th Security Forces Squadron
Allen McKendric, 507th Security Forces Squadron
Carlos Reyes, 507th Logistics Readiness Squadron
