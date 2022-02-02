Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    507th ARW February Enlisted Promotions

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2022

    Story by Lauren Kelly 

    507th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. --
    Promotions from the 507th Air Refueling Wing enlisted ranks are:

    MASTER SERGEANT

    Heather Atherton, 507th Medical Squadron


    TECHNICAL SERGEANT
    Mikaela Dison, 507th Force Support Squadron
    Michael Emerson, 507th Security Forces Squadron


    STAFF SERGEANT
    Jacob Calvert, 507th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    Kyle Lykins, 507th Maintenance Squadron
    Edward Morgan, 507th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    Preston Myers, 507th Maintenance Squadron
    Gerson Rivas, 507th Operations Support Squadron
    Johnny Watkins, 507th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron


    SENIOR AIRMAN
    Erick Chumba, 507th Civil Engineer Squadron
    Devin Johnson, 507th Force Support Squadron
    Nathan Marston, 507th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron


    AIRMAN FIRST CLASS
    Edgar Garcia, 507th Security Forces Squadron
    Carter Humphrey, 507th Security Forces Squadron
    Antonio Moncrieffe, 507th Security Forces Squadron


    AIRMAN
    Christopher Easter, 507th Security Forces Squadron
    Allen McKendric, 507th Security Forces Squadron
    Carlos Reyes, 507th Logistics Readiness Squadron

