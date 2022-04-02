NPS Joins USCYBERCOM Academic Engagement Network

The U.S. Cyber Command (USCYBERCOM) has selected the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) to join its Academic Engagement Network (AEN), a select partnership of more than 80 colleges and universities throughout the United States.



The AEN is an alliance of public and private academic institutions collaborating to support and enhance four USCYBERCOM lines of effort: future workforce, applied cyber research, applied analytics and strategic issues. USCYBERCOM announced its initial AEN partners on January 5, 2022.



“Selection of the Naval Postgraduate School to be an inaugural member of the USCYBERCOM Academic Engagement Network is a great honor,” said Dr. Cynthia Irvine, NPS Distinguished Professor of Computer Science and director of the Center for Cybersecurity and Cyber Operations. “It serves as a wonderful acknowledgment of the high quality and ability of the people and programs at NPS to contribute materially to the cyber workforce through education and research.”



NPS is one of 84 civilian and military academic partner institutions forming the network. Other AEN partners include the U.S. Naval Academy, National Defense University, the U.S. Army War College and the University of California, Santa Cruz.



By participating in the AEN, NPS faculty will help advance the Department of Defense’s ongoing strategic dialogue by engaging with counterparts from USCYBERCOM, Fleet Cyber Command/U.S. Tenth Fleet and other DOD cyber commands.



For three decades, NPS has been a leader in military-focused cybersecurity and cyber operations education and research. It is one of a small group of universities holding three Center of Academic Excellence designations from the National Security Agency – cyber defense, cyber operations and cyber research. Cyber programs at NPS benefit from the expertise and military focus of its faculty in areas ranging from cyber strategy and policy, technical topics related to mathematics and cryptography, hardware and software, networking, and communications.



For more information about the USCYBERCOM Academic Engagement Network and its partners, visit the AEN website.

