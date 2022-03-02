San Jose Native Embraces Boatswain’s Mate Traditions

Boatswain’s Mates (BM) are one of the oldest and proudest rates in the United States Navy, dating back to 1775 during the American Revolutionary War. Wearing the “crossed anchors” means you’re the jack-of-all-trades onboard the ship making them the heart of the ship. San Jose, Calif. native BM3 Ashley Wallace has embraced those traditions and hit the ground running since her arrival to Pre-Commissioning Unit Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28).



“My passion is my job,” said Wallace. “Having the opportunity to serve my country as a United States Navy sailor has given me so much more purpose in life. I am proud to be in the Navy and could not see myself in any other job.”



BM’s stand watch as a lookout or Boatswain Mate of the Watch, operate small boats, tugs, barges and other small craft, assist with flight deck and amphibious operations and assist as a search and rescue swimmer, among many, many other jobs onboard the ship.



“The most helpful thing I have learned while serving in our Navy is to adapt and conquer,” Wallace said. “As a Sailor we face great challenges and one of them is moving at a moment’s notice, leaving everything and everyone that you know. Also adapting to any environment or command because each one is different from the other.”



Wallace joined the Navy as an undesignated Seaman and has worked her way up at both the Fort Lauderdale and on a temporary duty assignment aboard USS Arlington (LPD 24).



“At first I was nervous because I had no idea what I had in store for myself when going to a pre-commissioning ship,” said Wallace. “I am so glad I am here though. I have learned so much being at this command and it has been so rewarding to be able to see how a command is built as well as the ship. My direct chain of command has been immaculate as well, they have taught me so much and are my family. I am so eager to serve this ship as long as I can. My most proud accomplishment so far is receiving Warrior of the Week at the USS Arlington and receiving my first coin from their commanding officer.”



Wallace, after biding her time as a deck Seaman, chose to join the BM rate and was quickly promoted to Petty Officer 3rd Class.



“I could not be more honored to earn the title of BM3,” said Wallace. “I know I am up for the challenge and the responsibilities this entails. Leading and teaching the junior Sailors to the best of my ability is an amazing achievement because I get to help shape them and help get them adapted to this lifestyle. I am eager to see what my future holds and to make BM2 next September.”



Wallace joined the Navy to provide herself with a promising future but didn’t realize she would enjoy the Navy lifestyle.



“I joined the Navy to give myself better opportunities in life, to set myself up for a good future and school,” Wallace said. “I was not prepared to fall in love with being out at sea and wanting to commit myself to this lifestyle as a career.”



Wallace, and the Fort Lauderdale, will continue to grow together until the ship commission’s later this year and beyond.



For more news on PCU Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) visit

https://www.facebook.com/FORTLAUDERDALELPD28.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2022 Date Posted: 02.04.2022 12:29 Story ID: 414000 Location: PASCAGOULA, MS, US Hometown: SAN JOSE, CA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, San Jose Native Embraces Boatswain’s Mate Traditions, by PO2 Dustin Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.