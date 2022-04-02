Navy Recruiter Continues Successful Career in Great Lakes

Courtesy Photo | Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Gary Coit, a recruiter assigned to Navy Talent...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Gary Coit, a recruiter assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Great Lakes, is featured as Recruiter in the Spotlight. see less | View Image Page

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Feb. 4, 2022) - From a young age, Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Gary Coit knew he wanted to do something different. While he was growing up he said he was more motivated than other kids his age to do something better and see what life had to offer. Little did he know that someday he would travel the world.



During his years in high school while playing for the football team, he was injured and came to the realization that sports wasn’t his only option to enjoy the things life has to offer. At the age of 20, he joined the United States Navy to go on journeys he would never have imagined.



“I have a lot of experiences, some good, some bad,” Coit said. “But those experiences are what shape us and make us who we are.”



After Coit joined the Navy, his life changed and he said he had earned things he never had before; stability, increased drive in work ethic and the opportunity to be a part of something bigger than himself. The experiences he has had in the Navy is something he wants to share with others.



“I love seeing different people from different walks of life have different outlooks on different situations,” Coit said. “I also love all the travel opportunities the Navy has given me. I’ve been to 32 different countries and I wouldn’t trade any of my experiences for the world.”



Upon his time of entering the Navy, he was given the opportunity to be on a NATO deployment and travel to 18 countries around the world. He was able to see different faces, experience different cultures, taste different foods and experience a whole new life. While on that deployment, he had the opportunity to serve more than just his country. As he traveled from country to country, he volunteered for extraordinary projects such as helping to build a church in Madagascar. Coit would go on to travel to Cape Town, Africa and volunteer there to help build a school for the local community.



“I love to see the change in the future Sailors and the ability to change peoples’ lives,” Coit said. “We don’t just recruit, we help change lives on a daily basis. Whatever situation they were in or how they grow up can all be changed with our help.”



Coit became no stranger to traveling since more opportunities allowed him to help others around the world. During his time traveling, he found himself in the United Arab Emirates. He was playing with a local basketball team in Fujairah while working fundraisers for the local youth and mission trips. Coit was having fun playing basketball with those around him and helping change their lives. Coit hopes that many never forgot the smile, passion and positive outlook he left behind.



Coit had accomplished so much but his drive and work ethic didn’t stop. In 2011, he volunteered to become a recruiter in Green Bay, Wisconsin. He knew how to reach out to those in the local and surrounding communities and give them a chance at Navy life. There have been many times where he has seen future Sailors in challenging situations transition to a much better one thanks to the benefits the Navy offers. Coit expressed that recruiters have more influential power than they think, as he has seen the faces of many Sailors and parents who were grateful.



Coit has been a recruiter at NTAG Great Lakes for 7 years and he never stopped reaching new heights. As a talent scout, he recruited 39 high quality candidates into the Navy, which led him to receive many awards such including a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, several Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals, Junior Sailor of the Quarter, Junior Sailor of the Year, Talent Scout of the Month and the Quarter multiple times throughout Fiscal Year 21 and much more.



From the very beginning Coit always had it in mind to do more throughout his Navy career. Even outside of the Navy he is still helping out as he continues coaching basketball in his community. He has also coached at local colleges, YMCA’s, and The Boys and Girls Club. Coit continues to show everyone the opportunities the Navy can bring and how the Navy can help with education benefits, steady pay and the training and qualifications he’s received.



“I am enrolled in a dual program for my Bachelors in Criminal Justice and Masters in Psychology,” Coit said. “My program has been shut down multiple times due to COVID, so I am hoping to complete it sooner than later. Long term, I am hoping to become a chief and eventually retire.”



Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, three Navy Recruiting Regions, and 26 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups that serve more than 1,000 recruiting stations across the world. Their combined goal is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.