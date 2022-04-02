US Naval Community College Selects Alexandria College for Nuclear Engineering Program

QUANTICO, Va. — The U.S. Naval Community College selected Alexandria Technical & Community College for its Pilot II Nuclear Engineering Technology associate degree program.



This agreement provides active duty enlisted Sailors an opportunity to earn a naval-relevant and nuclear engineering-focused associate degree which directly contributes to the readiness of the naval services and set them on a path of life-long learning.



The USNCC worked with Alexandria College during the Pilot I phase of the USNCC’s development and was selected to continue to be a part of the USNCC consortium for the continued growth of the newly established institution.



“We are excited to continue our relationship with Alexandria College,” said Randi Cosentino, Ed.D., president of the USNCC. “The education and support the Alexandria College team provided our Sailors during Pilot I were exactly what we were looking for from an institution in our consortium, and we hope to continue to work together to further develop our warfighters’ critical thinking and leadership skills.”



“We are very honored to have been selected to be a partner with the USNCC Pilot II Nuclear Engineering Technology program,” said Michael Seymour, president of Alexandria College. “We are committed to serving the military community in new and effective ways. Our caring staff and faculty stand ready to ensure military members have a great experience here at Alexandria College.”



Naval professionals who pursue the associate degree in Nuclear Engineering Technology through the USNCC will have an opportunity to gain an in-depth understanding of engineering principles and ethics, quality assurance, radiological and chemistry controls, and more. The degree will also have an established transfer path to four-year degree programs in nuclear engineering.



“For the past year, I have had the opportunity to teach calculus to Sailors as part of the Pilot I project. I have enjoyed getting to know these students, and I am impressed by their ability to study and achieve excellent results in class while still performing their active-duty jobs,” said Justin Eberhardt, mathematics instructor at Alexandria College. “I look forward to the next phase of this project, which will increase the enrollment of the USNCC to further enhance the warfighting advantage across forces.”



While talking about Alexandria College’s selection for this continued relationship with the USNCC, Tamara Arnott, Ph.D., Dean of Educational Services, said Alexandria College offers “the strength of its online programs, excellent student outcomes, a student-first mentality and unwavering commitment to student access and success.” Arnott said, “As a member of the Minnesota State system, we provide an extraordinary education to all students who select Alexandria College.” Minnesota State Colleges and Universities are regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission.



Active duty enlisted Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen can fill out an application on the USNCC website, www.usncc.edu. The first courses will start in the fall of 2022.



The United States Naval Community College is the community college for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. To get more information about the USNCC, go to www.usncc.edu. Click on the student interest form link to learn how to be a part of the USNCC Pilot II program.

