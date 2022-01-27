QUANTICO, Va. — The U.S. Naval Community College selected Alexandria Technical & Community College for its Pilot II Nuclear Engineering Technology associate degree program. This flyer is a graphic poster created using a photograph, vector graphics, text, and shapes. (U.S. Navy graphic by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Xander Gamble)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2022 Date Posted: 02.04.2022 10:22 Photo ID: 7035048 VIRIN: 220127-N-YC738-001 Resolution: 2550x3300 Size: 588.88 KB Location: QUANTICO, VA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nuclear Engineering Technology Associate Degree, by CPO Alexander Gamble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.