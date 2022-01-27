Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nuclear Engineering Technology Associate Degree

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Alexander Gamble 

    U.S. Naval Community College

    QUANTICO, Va. — The U.S. Naval Community College selected Alexandria Technical & Community College for its Pilot II Nuclear Engineering Technology associate degree program. This flyer is a graphic poster created using a photograph, vector graphics, text, and shapes. (U.S. Navy graphic by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Xander Gamble)

    College
    Navy
    Education
    Nuclear Engineering
    USNCC

