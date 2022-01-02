Future USS Fort Lauderdale Corpsman Helps Build Medical Department from Ground Up

Being a hospital corpsman in the Navy presents its own challenges on a daily basis, especially during the COVID era. Building a ship and a medical department on a pre-commissioning ship presents a whole other challenge. However, Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Sashee Robinson, a native of Stamford, Connecticut, has navigated these challenges with grace and tenacity.



“It feels great,” said Robinson. “It’s definitely something completely different from everything else I've done in my career. There's so much to learn but I'm most excited to be a part of the initial crew that will help bring this ship to life and become a part of the fleet. The most challenging part of this command would probably be the split in the location of the crew. With some of the team being in Norfolk sometimes it's hard to be on the same page all the time. I'm also one of those people who like to communicate face to face and be able to see someone acknowledges what I'm saying. Phone and video conferences takes that opportunity away from us. It's a challenge but we make it work.”



Upon her check-in Robinson spent time in Norfolk, VA to conduct training that is vital to living and working on a United States Navy vessel. Following that she moved to the pre-commissioning unit in Pascagoula, Mississippi and received temporary orders to Naval Branch Health Clinic Gulfport and helped battle COVID. Prior to arriving to PCU Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) she gave a helping hand against the pandemic as well.



“When the fight against COVID first began I was still stationed at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center,” Robinson said. “There I was a part of the public health team. I worked alongside some amazing doctors doing contact tracing/patient education, patient tracking and reporting to different health departments within the Washington DC, Maryland and Virginia area. Upon my arrival in Mississippi I was sent on temporary duty to Naval Branch Health Clinic Gulfport. When they received word that they were a confirmed site to receive the COVID 19 vaccine I was nominated as the point of contact for the coordination and tracking of vaccine administration for the area. It was an honor to be a part of the initial efforts to get the frontline workers and high risk population immunized as quickly and safely as possible. It was a rewarding feeling assisting in keeping the public safe and educating patients on the benefits of the vaccine.”



It was through her hard work at NBHC Gulfport and aboard the Fort Lauderdale that she was meritoriously advance to the rank of Petty Officer 1st Class.



“It's an honor honestly, I made E-5 so early in my career that I spent the last 6 years preparing for this moment,” said Robinson. “There were times I got discouraged because I started to feel like I wasn't doing enough, but it feels good to know that my leadership recognized the hard work that I put in and gave me this advancement opportunity. And it goes to prove that even when you feel like giving up keep working hard and your opportunity will come in due time.”



Robinson understands the leadership role and responsibilities she now has with additional rank.



“Advancing will help me set an example or my fellow shipmates, showing them the path that I took to get here,” Robinson said. “Encouraging them to keep working hard even on days they feel like quitting. I want to lead by example and be mentor for the future sailors who will eventually take my spot as I increase in the ranks.”



Although she has been successful in her Navy career, Robinson’s aspirations do not stop there.



“My aspiration is to retire a senior chief or master chief and to complete my Bachelor’s Degree in Human Resources Management,” mentioned Robinson. “At the end of this all I just want to have a successful career and to help others in the process.”



