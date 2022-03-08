Naval Museum to host free lecture on March 8, 2022 at 7pm

Courtesy Photo | An oil on canvas painting depicting the loss of the USS Cumberland on March 8, 1862...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | An oil on canvas painting depicting the loss of the USS Cumberland on March 8, 1862 during an engagement with the Confederate ironclad CSS Virginia during the Battle of Hampton Roads. see less | View Image Page

Event Point of Contact: Tom Dandes, Special Events Coordinator

Thomas.Dandes@navy.mil or (757) 322-3106



Media Contact: Max Lonzanida, Public Affairs Officer

Max.Q.Lonzanida.Civ@us.navy.mil or (202) 570-6921



Press Release

February 4, 2022



Naval Museum to host free history lecture titled “With Her Colors Flying: USS Cumberland Remembered"



The Hampton Roads Naval Museum will host Dr. Anna Holloway, Fleet History Team Lead at the Naval History and Heritage Command on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 7:00pm for a FREE in-person lecture titled “With Her Colors Flying: USS Cumberland Remembered.” Visit their events section of their website at www.hrnm.navy.mil to reserve free tickets.



On March 8, 1862, the Confederate ironclad ram Virginia slowly steamed into Hampton Roads and in short order sank the Union sloop-of-war Cumberland, and set the frigate Congress ablaze - a horrifying defeat for the Union Navy. The next day, Virginia met the Union ironclad Monitor in an inconclusive battle that nonetheless captured the public imagination in the north and the south.



But as fascinating as the ironclads were, the Cumberland held her own in public sentiment and became a tragic icon of the passing of an era. To many, this was the moment in which naval warfare forever changed. The wooden walls of the past were no match for the iron sides of the present, and future. Yet it was not merely this passing of the torch from wood to iron that drove poets to write of the Cumberland. Quite simply, the ship was not surrendered. She went down with flags flying and guns blazing. This illustrated lecture will highlight the Cumberland’s role and mythos in public memory throughout the 19th century.



This event is free and reservations required. To reserve free tickets, visit the events section of their website at www.hrnm.navy.mil.



About the museum:



The Hampton Roads Naval Museum is one of ten U.S. Navy museums reporting to the Naval History and Heritage Command. The museum is located on the second deck of the Nauticus building in Downtown Norfolk, Virginia; admission to the museum is free. The physical address to the museum is One Waterside Drive, Suite 248, Norfolk, VA 23510. Find them online at www.hrnm.navy.mil.