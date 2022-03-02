Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Cumberland sinking on March 8, 1862 during Battle of Hampton Roads

    USS Cumberland sinking on March 8, 1862 during Battle of Hampton Roads

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    An oil on canvas painting depicting the loss of the USS Cumberland on March 8, 1862 during an engagement with the Confederate ironclad CSS Virginia during the Battle of Hampton Roads.

    Date Taken: 02.03.2022
    Date Posted: 02.04.2022 08:58
    Naval Museum to host free lecture on March 8, 2022 at 7pm

    Civil War
    Norfolk
    Hampton Roads Naval Museum
    Battle of Hampton Roads

