Cochise College and USAICoE collaborate on workforce development for test technicians

Fort Huachuca, Ariz. – The President and leadership from Cochise College visited the U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence (USAICoE) recently, to discuss USAICoE missions and workforce development for technician level workers as well as professional-level positions.



College representatives met with U.S. Army Electronic Proving Ground (EPG), Intelligence Electronic Warfare Test Directorate (IEWTD) and Joint Interoperability Test Command (JITC) leadership to discuss their education requirements and hiring needs. Collectively, the organizations need to fill approximately 100 jobs each year.



"Working with Cochise College to build a solid STEM relationship is key to EPG in developing and hiring a talented workforce, and we look forward to working together to help shape curriculum to meet technical needs found here at Fort Huachuca," said Col. Rob Barnhill, Electronic Proving Ground commander. "Hiring talent from the local area improves our retention and allows us to continue to build the bonds we already have in Cochise County.”



The college determined they will develop a 6-month certification course for Soldiers leaving the Army, which supports the Soldier for Life Program. The new curriculum will educate students to meet EPG, IEWTD and JITC’s technician needs that include information technology, cyber security, and basic electronics skills.



Additionally, the college is part of a consortium to secure funding opportunities to develop programs to support the defense and aerospace industries. These programs would help Soldiers develop the skills needed to work in various capacities at the fort.



"My colleagues and I appreciated meeting with Fort Huachuca's leadership teams and participating in these successful discussions of their unique workforce needs and the curriculum needed to support their efforts. The college has enjoyed a decades-long partnership with Fort Huachuca and remains fully committed to supporting their mission and workforce development," said Dr. J.D. Rottweiler, Cochise College President.

EPG, IEWTD and JITC will work in collaboration with Cochise College staff to identify specific certifications they require and to bring their contract company leads.



“This is how we continually build future leaders and drive change. Our Soldiers are well trained in their profession;” said Maj. Gen. Tony Hale, USAICoE and Fort Huachuca commanding general. “Whether they continue to wear the uniform or not, they have much to offer the Intelligence and Cyber Security Enterprises.”



Fort Huachuca is the largest employer in Cochise County and a significant economic contributor in Arizona. The Fort develops and tests Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Combat Systems, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance capabilities; delivers intelligence and unmanned aircraft systems training and education; designs, develops and integrates intelligence capabilities, concepts and doctrine; and provides world-class quality support services to the Huachuca community to enable mission command in support of Army and Joint operations and the continued evolution of Fort Huachuca.



The Fort’s unique environment encompasses 964 square miles of restricted airspace and 2,500 square miles of protected electronic ranges, making Fort Huachuca a key contributor.