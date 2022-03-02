Cochise College and USAICoE collaborate on workforce development for test technicians

The Antenna Test Facility (ATF) is composed of seven main facilities, to include numerous sub-facilities, sprawling over 400 acres. The ATF provides an ideal outdoor environment for RF testing due to extremely low humidity and Arizona State Bill 1387, preserving radio frequency (RF) spectrum purity. Antenna measurements provide gain and pattern data to military and commercial customers. The pattern data can identify nulls in communication, which are then fixed or mitigated.

