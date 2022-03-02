Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cochise College and USAICoE collaborate on workforce development for test technicians

    Cochise College and USAICoE collaborate on workforce development for test technicians

    FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence

    The Antenna Test Facility (ATF) is composed of seven main facilities, to include numerous sub-facilities, sprawling over 400 acres. The ATF provides an ideal outdoor environment for RF testing due to extremely low humidity and Arizona State Bill 1387, preserving radio frequency (RF) spectrum purity. Antenna measurements provide gain and pattern data to military and commercial customers. The pattern data can identify nulls in communication, which are then fixed or mitigated.

