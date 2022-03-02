New senior enlisted leader joins Army Cyber Protection Brigade team

Courtesy Photo | Command Sgt. Maj. Kevin Flickinger (left) receives the colors of the Army Cyber...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Command Sgt. Maj. Kevin Flickinger (left) receives the colors of the Army Cyber Protection Brigade (CPB) from brigade commander Col. John Popiak in a change of responsiblity ceremony at Fort Gordon, Ga., Feb. 3, 2022. Flickinger's acceptance of the colors signified his assumption of the brigde senior enlisted leader position. Flickinger succeeds Command Sgt. Maj. Jesse Potter (center), who served with the CPB since 2019. (Photo by Staff Sgt. Roman Rajm) see less | View Image Page

The Army Cyber Protection Brigade (CPB) welcomed a new command sergeant major in a ceremony at Fort Gordon, Ga., Feb. 3, 2022.



During the ceremony Command Sgt. Maj. Kevin Flickinger accepted the senior enlisted leader position in the “Hunter” brigade from Command Sgt. Maj. Jesse Potter.



The event was conducted in full compliance with all applicable health protection and safety standards for COVID-19.



In his remarks at the event, CPB commander and ceremony host Col. John Popiak thanked Potter for his service to the brigade, calling him a cyber legend and one of the Army’s finest noncommissioned officers, who built trust and faith among the CPB’s Soldiers and civilian employees.



“Wherever a Soldier or civilian need you, wherever the branch needed you, wherever the operations supported by this unit needed you, you were always there,” the colonel said.



The brigade is now privileged to have Flickinger on the team, Popiak added. He said the CPB already has trust in him and that he is convinced by the examples of Flickinger’s career that the sergeant major will continue to build the unit’s faith and legacy.



Potter then welcomed Flickinger back to the brigade and thanked Popiak and the Soldiers and civilian employees of the brigade for giving him the opportunity to serve with them, saying he knows they will “continue to achieve great and wonderful things in true ‘Hunter’ fashion.”



“You have surpassed not only my expectations but have set the standard across the Department of Defense, U.S. Cyber Command, Army Cyber Command, the Cyber National Mission Force, and the Army as a whole,” he said.



Flickinger also thanked Potter for his support of the brigade, and said he is looking forward to, and humbled by, the opportunity to join the CPB team and work alongside its leadership, Soldiers and civilian employees.



Flickinger joined the Army in 2002 as a cryptologic linguist and reclassified into the Army’s Cyber branch in 2015. He has served in a number of senior noncommissioned officer positions during his career, including command sergeant major, Cyber Training Battalion; command sergeant major, 2nd Cyber Protection Battalion (Provisional); first sergeant, Headquarters and Alpha Company, Cyber Training Battalion; first sergeant, Alpha Company, 782nd Military Intelligence (MI) Battalion; team leader and NCO-in-charge, 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne); Signals Intelligence NCO-in-charge, Asymmetric Warfare Group; and mission manager and command language program manager, 224th MI Battalion.



Flickinger has earned a bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language from the University of Michigan and a Master of Business Administration in International Management from the University of Phoenix.



Potter, who served as the CPB’s senior enlisted leader since August 2019, is taking on a new assignment with the 780th MI Brigade.



To watch the full video of the ceremony, visit the CPB Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/CyberProtectionBrigade



----------



ABOUT THE CPB: The Army Cyber Protection Brigade's mission is to defend key terrain in cyberspace to deter threats and deliver effects that ensure freedom of action for friendly forces while denying the same to adversaries. The "Hunter" brigade mans, trains and equips Cyber Protection Teams that deploy worldwide to support network defenders safeguarding systems and data; provides defensive readiness assessments and assistance; hardens friendly networks; and conducts defensive cyber operations.



ARMY CYBER PROTECTION BRIGADE ON FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CyberProtectionBrigade



ARMY CYBER PROTECTION BRIGADE ON TWITTER: https://twitter.com/BrigadeCyber



Interested in the challenge of joining the Army Cyber team? Check out military and civilian cyber career and employment opportunities by clicking on the "Careers" tab at www.arcyber.army.mil