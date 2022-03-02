Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New senior enlisted leader joins Army Cyber Protection Brigade team

    New senior enlisted leader joins Army Cyber Protection Brigade team

    UNITED STATES

    02.03.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Cyber Command

    Command Sgt. Maj. Kevin Flickinger (left) receives the colors of the Army Cyber Protection Brigade (CPB) from brigade commander Col. John Popiak in a change of responsiblity ceremony at Fort Gordon, Ga., Feb. 3, 2022. Flickinger's acceptance of the colors signified his assumption of the brigde senior enlisted leader position. Flickinger succeeds Command Sgt. Maj. Jesse Potter (center), who served with the CPB since 2019. (Photo by Staff Sgt. Roman Rajm)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2022
    Date Posted: 02.03.2022 12:35
    Photo ID: 7033368
    VIRIN: 220203-A-FX856-001
    Resolution: 1280x853
    Size: 723.99 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New senior enlisted leader joins Army Cyber Protection Brigade team, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    New senior enlisted leader joins Army Cyber Protection Brigade team

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    cyber
    CPB
    Army Cyber Protection Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT