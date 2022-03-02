New senior enlisted leader joins Army Cyber Protection Brigade team

Command Sgt. Maj. Kevin Flickinger (left) receives the colors of the Army Cyber Protection Brigade (CPB) from brigade commander Col. John Popiak in a change of responsiblity ceremony at Fort Gordon, Ga., Feb. 3, 2022. Flickinger's acceptance of the colors signified his assumption of the brigde senior enlisted leader position. Flickinger succeeds Command Sgt. Maj. Jesse Potter (center), who served with the CPB since 2019. (Photo by Staff Sgt. Roman Rajm)

