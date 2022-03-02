I Am Navy Medicine – and Blood Bank subject matter expert – Hospitalman Margaret Strah

Photo By Douglas Stutz | ensuring a bank worth counting on…whether needed thousands of miles away down range...... read more read more Photo By Douglas Stutz | ensuring a bank worth counting on…whether needed thousands of miles away down range to Afghanistan or several decks above to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton’s Labor and Delivery department, Hospitalman Margaret Strah, has handled the indispensable duty as blood donor recruiter, subject matter expert for the hospital’s blood bank and liaison with the Armed Services Blood Bank Center – Pacific Northwest. The Brook Park, Ohio native and Midpark High School class of 2012 graduate has assisted in 12 blood drives which have collected over 180 vitally-needed blood units since March, 2021 (official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer). see less | View Image Page

What began as an exploratory impulse has resulted in professional – and personal– growth for a Navy hospital corpsman.



As well as provide critical life-saying support for those in time of need.



Hospitalman Margaret Strah, from Brook Park, Ohio and Midpark High School class of 2012 graduate, is a an American Society for Clinical Pathology certified medical laboratory technician assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command (NMRTC) Bremerton.



She handles the indispensable duty as resident subject matter expert for the hospital’s blood bank which includes working as the blood donor recruiter, along with coordinating support for the Armed Services Blood Program. She also helps conduct hematology, chemistry, urinalysis and microbiology tests, of which last year alone there were 466,349 (tests) done.



Yet five years earlier, being involved in such considerable responsibility was but an abstract notion.



Not anymore.



“My journey with the Navy actually started with a series of why nots. When I was 21 I was working as a front desk clerk at a dental clinic when I received a call from my recruiter. I figured why not go see what they have to say,” said Strah, who demonstrated strong aptitude and decided that the hospital corpsman rate was for her. She enlisted the day before her 22nd birthday.



“By the time I hit corps school I felt so patriotic I was eager to try to get orders to go green side [medical support for the Marine Corps] but ultimately I was ‘voluntold’ for Medical Laboratory Technician School, graduated the program and have been stationed at NMRTC Bremerton ever since,” Strah added.



Her decision to enlist to become a corpsman has been a revelation of sorts.



“The more I read about corpsman history and heritage the stronger the urge I felt to be a part of something that is bigger than myself and make a difference. It’s funny how some things just work out in the Navy. Though I was voluntold for lab school, the longer I was in in the 13 month training, the more interested I was in what I was learning, and just how important lab techs are in the medical world, especially when COVID-19 hit,” said Strah.



Her interest in Navy Medicine is really no accident.



“I’ve always know that I wanted to be in the medical field growing up because it is the best possible way to help people, I just didn’t know how to start,” explained Strah. “I joined the Navy because I really didn’t know where my life was going. I couldn’t afford college so I was working three jobs at once and knew I wanted to be a part of something bigger than myself.”



“The Navy has given me so much in terms of a sense of belonging, a purpose, the greatest friends I could have ever hoped to have and introduced me to my husband who also works at NMRTC Bremerton,” Strah continued. “My future plans when I end my naval career is to continue in the laboratory field and become a medical laboratory scientist.”



Before she accomplishes that lofty goal, Strah’s focus is centered on supporting the Armed Services blood program, with the vital mission to provide quality blood products for service members, veterans and their families worldwide.



“During war time the highest priority is ensuring our troops overseas have the tools to save the lives of those wounded in combat. That is not the only priority. They provide blood products to hospitals all over the world including ours to help everything from emergency services to moms delivering babies,” stated Strah, who has assisted in 12 drives which have resulted in collecting over 180 blood units since March, 2021.



The blood drives are another casualty of the on-going pandemic. With the surge in delta and omicron variant(s) of COVID-19, regular donors have been reluctant and supplies are diminished.



“Since March, 2020, the numbers of donors have declined substantially to the point that earlier this year the American Red Cross declared a national blood crisis. Usually the most needed blood types are O positive and O negative, but all blood types are important. Your donated blood is divided up into four parts: red cells, platelets, plasma, and cryoprecipitate AHF, which helps with clotting. Each part is used for treatments of different diseases,” stressed Strah.



Statistical evidence backs Strah. Every two seconds someone in the U.S. is in need of blood and/or blood product like platelets. On a daily basis across the country, approximately 29,000 units of red blood cells are required.



When supplies were needed ‘down range’ in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom, up to 1,200 units were being sent on a weekly basis, including 11,000 units of blood in just one week.



“I could go on for hours detailing the science behind blood products and how they help different people but this article would be longer than a dictionary. I just need everyone to understand that just because your blood type isn’t rare doesn’t mean that is not needed. The greatest way you can serve your country and support your fellow shipmates is by donating blood. You never know who is going to need it next,” Strah noted.



Strah says it can be a challenge to convince people to donate. However, once they do, the results speak for themselves.



“One cannot simply force people to give blood. A lot of it stems from a fear of needles to, ‘oh I tried to donate in the past but was turned away,’ and they never try again,” Strah said. “The most gratifying thing is being able to see the positive affect that each drive has. I am able to see the number of units collected at each drive. As a lab tech who works primarily in the blood bank I see first-hand the challenges of obtaining the required amount of blood to keep our inventory stocked. It is extremely gratifying knowing that those who donate ease that difficulty and give a fighting chance during difficult times.”



When asked what’s been the best part about her career, Strah remarked, “Definitely been the people I have met over the years. From friends who are now like family, and coworkers who make busy workdays bearable and help guide me into getting better in my field. To chiefs and first classes that have been the best mentors around to not only shape my military career but to help me grow into the woman I am today.”



Summing up her experience with Navy Medicine in one sentence, Strah affirmed, “exhausting but rewarding.”