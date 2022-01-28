I Am Navy Medicine – and Blood Bank subject matter expert – Hospitalman Margaret Strah

ensuring a bank worth counting on…whether needed thousands of miles away down range to Afghanistan or several decks above to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton’s Labor and Delivery department, Hospitalman Margaret Strah, has handled the indispensable duty as blood donor recruiter, subject matter expert for the hospital’s blood bank and liaison with the Armed Services Blood Bank Center – Pacific Northwest. The Brook Park, Ohio native and Midpark High School class of 2012 graduate has assisted in 12 blood drives which have collected over 180 vitally-needed blood units since March, 2021 (official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

