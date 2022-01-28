Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I Am Navy Medicine – and Blood Bank subject matter expert – Hospitalman Margaret Strah

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2022

    Photo by Douglas Stutz 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    ensuring a bank worth counting on…whether needed thousands of miles away down range to Afghanistan or several decks above to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton’s Labor and Delivery department, Hospitalman Margaret Strah, has handled the indispensable duty as blood donor recruiter, subject matter expert for the hospital’s blood bank and liaison with the Armed Services Blood Bank Center – Pacific Northwest. The Brook Park, Ohio native and Midpark High School class of 2012 graduate has assisted in 12 blood drives which have collected over 180 vitally-needed blood units since March, 2021 (official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

    Date Taken: 01.28.2022
    Date Posted: 02.03.2022 12:07
    Photo ID: 7033329
    VIRIN: 220128-N-HU933-606
    Resolution: 4931x3898
    Size: 2.25 MB
    Location: BREMERTON, WA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    This work, I Am Navy Medicine – and Blood Bank subject matter expert – Hospitalman Margaret Strah, by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    I Am Navy Medicine &ndash; and Blood Bank subject matter expert &ndash; Hospitalman Margaret Strah

    corpsman
    blood bank
    laboratory technician
    nhb
    #NavyMedicine
    nmrtc bremerton

