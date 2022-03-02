LRC Benelux employee who originally hails from West Africa says CIF job very rewarding

Photo By Cameron Porter | Yaya Diouf is a Central Issue Facility supply technician at the 405th Army Field...... read more read more Photo By Cameron Porter | Yaya Diouf is a Central Issue Facility supply technician at the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Logistics Readiness Center Benelux. He’s originally from Senegal, West Africa, but 14 years ago he moved to Belgium. He’s worked in the commercial retail business and as a graphics designer previously, but says his current job at the LRC Benelux CIF is more interesting, wide ranging and rewarding. (U.S. Army courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Name: Yaya Diouf



Job title: Central Issue Facility Supply Technician



Assigned: Logistics Readiness Center Benelux, 405th Army Field Support Brigade



Location: Chievres Air Base, Belgium



Experience: I’ve been working for LRC Benelux at the CIF for about six months. Before this I worked for 10 years in the commercial retail business as a supply technician and 14 years as a graphics design artist.



Hometown: I’m originally from Senegal, West Africa, but 14 years ago I moved to Belgium and now I’m a citizen here. I met my wife in Mali, West Africa, when she was there teaching and I was there working as a graphics designer. I moved to Belgium to be with her, and we live in Soignies, Belgium.



Family: I’m married to my wife, Priscilla, for almost 15 years. We have a 14-year-old son named Ibrahima and a 12-year-old daughter named Seymabou.



Q: Can you explain what your duties are as a CIF supply technician at LRC Benelux?



A: I support Soldiers by issuing them with all the CIF clothing and equipment they need, such as body armor, Army combat helmets and more. I also assist them with equipment turn-in when they are leaving for another duty station or finishing their service with the Army. I conduct inventories and perform duties involving storage, issue, turn-in and accountability of CIF property. I also help Soldiers exchange their equipment due to normal wear and tear. My CIF supports multiple units and commands across the U.S. Army Garrison Benelux footprint to include major commands such as Headquarters North Atlantic Treaty Organization and HQs Supreme Allied Command Europe.



Q: Why is the CIF mission at LRC Benelux so important?



A: My CIF supports Soldiers in Belgium and the Netherlands as well as the United Kingdom, France and northern Germany. It’s extremely important what we do for these Soldiers and the entire USAG Benelux community. Soldiers can’t fully clear their commands and leave until they clear CIF, and I help them do that. I will do whatever I can to provide the necessary support to these Soldiers. Whatever they need, whatever time – I’ll stay late, beyond regular working hours, to provide support. It’s that important – every day.



Q: What do you enjoy about your job, and what motivates you?



A: I like my job because it’s very interesting, it’s rewarding and it’s wide ranging. We have a lot of work to accomplish every day, and I like that. I enjoy interacting with Soldiers in this environment, and we have a great team at CIF. Honestly – being a graphics designer artist and working in the commercial retail business for many years previously – what I am doing now is more interesting, wide ranging and rewarding.



LRC Benelux and 405th AFSB: LRC Benelux is one of seven LRCs under the command and control of the 405th AFSB. LRCs execute installation logistics support and services to include supply, maintenance, transportation and food service management as well as clothing issue facility operations, hazardous material management, personal property and household goods, passenger travel, and non-tactical vehicle and garrison equipment management. When it comes to providing day-to-day installation services, LRC Benelux directs, manages and coordinates a variety of operations and activities in support of U.S. Army Garrison Benelux. LRC Benelux reports to the 405th AFSB, which is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and under the operational control of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, U.S. Army Europe and Africa. The brigade is headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany, and provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. Forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging U.S. Army Materiel Command’s materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.