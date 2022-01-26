Junior Sailor of the Year: Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Brandon McPhan

GREAT LAKES, Il. (Jan. 26, 2022) – Naval Station Great Lakes announced their Sailors of the Year in an awards ceremony December 30, 2021.

Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Brandon McPhan, from Chicago, was named Junior Sailor of the Year for Great Lakes. McPhan is Great Lakes’ unaccompanied housing building manager, as well as the assistant urinalysis program coordinator (AUPC), assistant command fitness leader (ACFL), and divisional career counselor. He has been in the Navy for seven years and two and a half years onboard Naval Station Great Lakes.

“To be recognized as the Junior Sailor of the Year is an honor,” said Mcphan. “I went up against some of the top second classes on base and we all work hard, so to be named as the top second class to me is a big deal and is not taken for granted.”

McPhan is responsible for weekly room inspections to maintain health and safety standards, as well as, providing room and board for students and staff. As the NSGL ACFL, McPhan is an advisor to the commanding officer on all physical readiness program matters and administers the physical fitness assessment, manages command physical training and the fitness enhancement program.

“I want to thank everyone for the recognition because I know it’s more than just the triad, officers, and chiefs that play a part in the selection,” said McPhan. “My division played a big part in my success from leadership down to my junior Sailors. If I didn’t have teamwork and a supporting cast I would not be able to do have the things I have accomplished and I am grateful for it.”

