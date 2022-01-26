Sailor of the Year: Retail Specialist 1st Class Opeyemi Akintide

GREAT LAKES, Il. (Jan. 26, 2022) – Naval Station Great Lakes announced their Sailors of the Year in an awards ceremony December 30, 2021.

Retail Specialist 1st Class Opeyemi Akintide, from New York, was named Sailor of the Year for Great Lakes. Akintide is Great Lakes’ emergency operation center (EOC) departmental leading petty officer, as well as the urinalysis program coordinator (UPC), command fitness leader (CFL), and command managed equal opportunity (CMEO) manager. He has been in the Navy for 14 years and onboard NSGL for over two years.

“I am very proud to be selected as the Sailor of the Year, every success in the military is directly related to team work,” said Akintide. “My team in the EOC, the Sailors I mentor, my peers, leadership, and all my assistants were crucial in this recognition. I want to thank them all for the parts they all had to play in helping me gain this recognition.”

Akintide is responsible for ensuring the safety of all NSGL Sailors and the Sailors assigned to the more than 50 tenant commands, as well as emergency preparedness, tracking, and training of all duty personnel and the incident management team. As the NSGL CFL, Akintide is the primary advisor to the commanding officer on all physical readiness program matters and administers the physical fitness assessment, manages command physical training and the fitness enhancement program.

“Travel is definitely my favorite part about the Navy,” said Akintide. “I have been to over 23 countries and counting. My favorite part of my job is knowing that the safety of the entire base during emergencies is directly impacted by my team.”

