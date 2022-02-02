Pre-Commissioning Unit Fort Lauderdale Sailors Honored at Seven Seas Gala

Fort Lauderdale, FL – Sailors from the future amphibious transport dock ship USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) were honored at The Fort Lauderdale Council of the Navy League’s Seven Seas Gala, “Celebrating the Sea Services” Saturday, January 29th.



The Gala featured a Sea Cadet Color Guard, Sea Cadet Rifle Drill Team, as well as active duty military members from the Sea Services, including Sailors from the Fort Lauderdale, as the Council’s guests.



“The decision to honor Fort Lauderdale with the naming of a naval vessel underscores the City’s historic ties to the U.S. Navy dating back to the early 1830’s, during the Second Seminole War, when a Navy contingent of “swamp sailors” reinforced Major William Lauderdale’s troops who were stationed along the north bank of the New River, constructing the first “Fort Lauderdale,” said Patricia Du Mont, Chair, USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) Commissioning Committee. “Beginning in 2010, a small group of local volunteers led by Navy League member Chuck Black, with the support of the South Florida Congressional Delegation, requested the Secretary of the Navy name a vessel for our city. In March 2016, Secretary of the Navy Ray Mabus confirmed the naming of the USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28). It is with immense pride our City and Commissioning Committee welcome crew members from our namesake ship to our Navy Gala and we look forward to celebrating the commissioning of this great ship in Summer 2022.”



The Gala, hosted by Navy League of the United States, Fort Lauderdale Council, is held to honor the sea services and strengthen the bond the city has with them.



“Since 1972, each CNO has encouraged a Navy-wide birthday celebration to enhance a greater appreciation for our Navy heritage, and to provide a positive influence toward pride and professionalism in the naval service,” said Lynn Atkinson Drucker, M.D., Navy League Florida Region President, Seven Seas Gala Chair. “The Navy League Fort Lauderdale Council welcomes military guests of all ranks to this annual celebration, with COVID concerns, the celebration has been held at differing times each year when it is determined safe to hold a gathering, so celebration may not always be on the actual date of Navy’s Birthday. The Mission of the Navy League is to enhance the morale of sea service personnel and their families through national and council level programs. We provide a powerful voice to educate the public and Congress on the importance of our sea services to our nation’s defense, well-being, and economic prosperity. We support youth through programs that introduce young people to the values of the sea services.”



In addition to the Gala, Fort Lauderdale Sailors also participated in various community relations (COMREL) projects the day before.



Fort Lauderdale Sailors gathered along the Riverwalk in downtown Fort Lauderdale to conduct a clean-up and polishing of The Lone Sailor statue and surrounding area. The seven-foot statue serves as a tribute to the strong relationship between the city and people of Fort Lauderdale and the seas.



“The Lone Sailor Statue COMREL was a fun event that I was able to participate in,” said Retail Specialist Seaman Recruit Melanie Lopez. “I do admit, it made me feel more proud to be a Sailor in the United States Navy. In all the events I felt looked up to and we were received interest from the citizens of Fort Lauderdale. The events were memorable because they helped set an impression of how the command is organized, friendly, and hardworking. The importance of the Lone Sailor Statue is that he represents the men and women who either serve, served, or are going to serve the United States Navy. The morning of the team shining him was like it was as if we were living up to its importance and making it into a reality.”



Fort Lauderdale Sailors then spent time at Fort Lauderdale High School and engaged with students, including the Fort Lauderdale High School Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (NJROTC).



Chief Boatswain’s Mate Tiago Campos, a Fort Lauderdale native and Fort Lauderdale High School (FLHS) graduate reminisced on his visit, “My day on campus was sort of a time-warp. As I walked through the gates, I felt like I was on my first tour over 20 years earlier and in my own memories of my time at FLHS. A lot of things have changed around the campus since I was a student there, but in the NJROTC classroom, it was as though time had stood still. Other than some updated photos, everything looked exactly the same. The group of students we engaged with were bright and kind. They listened attentively as we shared information about our ship, the future USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28). They showed extreme interest and asked many insightful questions.”



“I really enjoyed the Fort Lauderdale High School visit,” said Machinist Mate Fireman Storm Kaplan. “For me, being able to talk to students that still have the opportunity to join and become one of us in the United States Navy is a special opportunity. To tell the students what we do and how we like it is extremely helpful for them because they don’t know what it’s like. When I was in high school I did not have the chance to talk to any Sailors, nor hear what it is like in the U.S. Navy so it was a dear moment for me to share my experiences and how the Navy has treated me. I enjoyed hearing all the questions they had which meant they are interested in our ship. Another thing I liked was the leadership and respect that the school had for not only us, but for everyone in the room! It was amazing to see and I’m glad I visited that high school.”



Finishing off the day, Fort Lauderdale Sailors participated in “Finally Friday on Sistrunk,” a pop-up series presented by the Fort Lauderdale Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA). The free outdoor event featured a pop-up with vendors, food trucks, art, music, and live entertainment along historic Sistrunk Boulevard.



“Personally, my favorite event that we participated was the Community Outreach at Provident Park,” Lopez said. “I enjoyed walking around the event receiving signatures for the Fort Lauderdale Commissioning Committee’s newsletter so that the public can have knowledge of the future USS Fort Lauderdale. The majority of the signatures the team got were from veterans and we got to hear how they served and how they were happy that another ship was coming to join the long line of other Navy ships.”



Kaplan added “The Finally Friday COMREL was really exciting. To be able to show the Fort Lauderdale community that they have a ship coming to their city is extremely cool! Everyone was interested in our ship and tons of people signed up for the newsletter. For me to go up to random person in uniform and sign up for updates about our ship was an honor. The community cheering for our ship and crew was amazing to hear. I really enjoyed Finally Friday.”



Booth staff comprised of Fort Lauderdale Commissioning Committee Chair Members, Fort Lauderdale High School NJROTC members and Fort Lauderdale Sailors, engaged with residents from community and shared information on this summer’s Commissioning Ceremony at Port Everglades and events leading up to the Commissioning.



Prior to the gala, Fort Lauderdale Sailors attended a Fort Lauderdale Commissioning Committee meeting where they were able to engage with members of the committee and learn about the plans the committee have for the ship’s upcoming Commissioning Ceremony later this year.



"It was an honor and a pleasure to partner with not only the Navy League but also Navy Talent Acquisition Group Miami on this site visit,” said LCDR Crystal McFadden, PCU Fort Lauderdale’s Plans and Tactics Officer and Commissioning Coordinator. “Our team was excited to give back through community service and outreach events detailed above. Our Commissioning meeting was very productive, and I am confident we are going to have the best commissioning ceremony ever thanks to the hard work of our committee members and volunteers. Thank you for all you do, until next time.”



