AFSBn-Germany budget analyst, who comes from long line of Soldiers, enjoys supporting Army team

Name: Grace Berger



Job title: Budget Analyst



Assigned: Army Field Support Battalion-Germany, 405th Army Field Support Brigade



Location: Rose Barracks, Vilseck, Germany



Experience: I’ve been working at AFSBn-Germany for about a year and a half. Before that I was a budget analyst at U.S. Army Garrison Fort Irwin for four years, and before that I was at the Defense Commissary Agency Headquarters at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, working as a budget analyst for about five years. I have almost 25 years of government service, total, to include nearly 11 years with the Air Force as the Ramstein Inn assistant manager.



Hometown: Pirmasens, Germany



Family: I have a daughter, Shannon, who just turned 25-years-old.



Q: Can you explain what you do and what you are responsible for at AFSBn-Germany?



A: I manage the budget for the AFSBn-Germany headquarters here in Vilseck as well as the Army Prepositioned Stock-2 worksite at Dülmen, Germany. And later this year, I’ll pick up the APS-2 site at Coleman Barracks in Mannheim, too, when it officially falls under the command and control of AFSB-Germany. As far as funding goes, if there is something needed I make it happen. As a team, the requirement holders and I get together collectively and discuss what they spent during the previous fiscal year. From there, we plan out what we estimate we’ll spend as a battalion for the upcoming fiscal year. Once we have that figure, we’ll submit a request through the 405th AFSB headquarters up to U.S. Army Sustainment Brigade in order to receive our funding for the next fiscal year.



Q: Why is the service you provide at AFSBn-Germany so important?



A: My job is important because I help keep the mission going. You can’t complete the mission without the money. The budget planning guidance I provide helps set the pace for the battalion – what capabilities AFSBn-Germany will be able to provide to supporting units and organizations on the ground in the upcoming fiscal year. Also, if there are contingency missions or if changes to the current missions arise, I’ll assist with these changes to help ensure we are always successful.



Q: What do you enjoy about your job, and what motivates you?



A: I’m a military brat, and I come from a long line of Soldiers. My father served for 27 years in the Army and retired as a first sergeant. I was brought up in this military culture so for me it’s all about the Soldiers and their Families. I do appreciate what the military does for us, and not just from a patriot standpoint. There is a lot of sacrifice involved. I know this. I lived this. So I’m just happy that I can do something to help and to support the bigger Army team.



AFSBn-Germany and the 405th AFSB: Headquartered at Rose Barracks in Vilseck, AFSBn-Germany is responsible for providing and coordinating tactical and operational sustainment to ensure theater readiness and enable commanders to conduct a full range of military operations by providing logistics assistance to commanders confronted with challenges beyond their resources or capabilities. The battalion performs this function through the employment of U.S. Army Material Command's Logistics Assistance Program. The battalion is also responsible for the Dülmen Army Prepositioned Stock-2 worksite and is scheduled to assume command and control of the Mannheim APS-2 worksite sometime later this year. The 405th AFSB is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and under the operational control of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, U.S. Army Europe and Africa. The brigade is headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany, and provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. Forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging AMC’s materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.