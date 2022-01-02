Jesse Iwuji, Mitch Albom and Alison Sweeney to Join ‘Chief Chat’ in February

Courtesy Photo | “Chief Chat” kicks into high gear in February with @Jesse_Iwuiji, @MitchAlbom,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | “Chief Chat” kicks into high gear in February with @Jesse_Iwuiji, @MitchAlbom, @AliSweeneyOfficial and Peter Wilson of @FourTripsAhead! Catch up on previous episodes on YouTube and Spotify, and don’t forget to tune in LIVE on Facebook! see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – “Chief Chat” is coming in hot this February with a star-studded lineup. The Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s award-winning broadcast schedule includes a NASCAR driver, a best-selling author, an award-winning actress and a musician.



Kicking the month into high gear on Feb. 1 is NASCAR driver and Navy Lt. Cmdr. Jesse Iwuji. He joins “Chief Chat” to discuss his military background, racing career and entrepreneurial success. On Feb. 8, international best-selling author and award-winning sports journalist Mitch Albom joins the chat to discuss his latest novel, “The Stranger in the Lifeboat”—available for purchase at ShopMyExchange.com and in select Exchange stores.



Actress Alison Sweeney takes center stage on “the show mid-month. Sweeney joins Feb. 17 to discuss her USO tour memories and Hallmark movie moments. Peter Wilson, lead vocalist of prog-rock band Four Trips Ahead, wraps up the February lineup with band history and a military-exclusive performance.



“The Exchange is excited to connect the military community with another round of fan favorites in February,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor and the “Chief” in “Chief Chat.” “We hope Warfighters and their families find joy in engaging with our guests throughout the month.”



Viewers can watch new interviews live Tuesdays or Thursdays at 11 a.m. Central on the Exchange’s Facebook page. For previous episodes and the full guest schedule, visit the Exchange’s Chief Chat HUB page. Military fans can follow “Chief Chat” and catch up on previous episodes on Facebook, Spotify and YouTube.



Facebook-friendly version: “Chief Chat” kicks into high gear in February with @Jesse_Iwuiji, @MitchAlbom, @AliSweeneyOfficial and Peter Wilson of @FourTripsAhead! Catch up on previous episodes on YouTube and Spotify, and don’t forget to tune in LIVE on Facebook! Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-1Y6.



-- 30 --



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.4 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



###



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Keiana Holleman, 214-312-6514 or hollemankl@aafes.com.



Follow the Exchange:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange

Twitter: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange

Instagram: @shopmyexchange