PCU Fort Lauderdale Completes Acceptance Trial

The future USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) successfully completed acceptance trials and returned to Pascagoula, Miss. Jan 28.



Acceptance trials are the last significant milestone before delivery of the ship to the Navy later this year. During acceptance trials, the ship and its crew performed a series of demonstrations for review by the U.S. Navy's Board of Inspection and Survey (INSURV). These demonstrations are used by INSURV to validate the quality of construction and compliance with Navy specifications and requirements prior to delivery of the ship to the U.S. Navy.



“It is great to see the successful culmination of all of the hard work that the shipbuilder put into making the Future USS Fort Lauderdale’s acceptance trials a success,” said Pre-Commissioning Unit Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) Commanding Officer Capt. James Quaresimo. “We are getting a great ship!”



The tests were conducted pier-side and while underway in the Gulf of Mexico to ensure successful and functional operation of all the ship's onboard systems including navigation, damage control, mechanical and electrical systems, combat systems, communications, and propulsion applications. Completion of the trial process is a significant milestone in delivering a critical warfighting capability to the Fleet.



“The crew is extremely excited to see the final stages of the shipbuilding process coming together,” Quaresimo said. “We can’t wait to accept delivery and move aboard.”



The future Fort Lauderdale is the 12th San Antonio-class ship. The ships are designed to support embarking, transporting and bringing ashore elements of 650 Marines by landing craft or air cushion vehicles. The ship’s capabilities are further enhanced by a flight deck and hangar, which can operate CH 46 Sea Knight helicopters and the Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft (MV-22). San Antonio-class ships can support a variety of amphibious assault, special operations or expeditionary warfare missions, operating independently or as part of Amphibious Readiness Groups (ARGs), Expeditionary Strike Groups, or joint task forces.

USS Fort Lauderdale is the first ship to be named for the city of Fort Lauderdale, Florida.



For more news on PCU Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) visit https://www.facebook.com/FORTLAUDERDALELPD28.

