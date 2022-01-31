NEXCOM Achieves Full Operational Capability of NGIS

Courtesy Photo | The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) achieved ‘Full Operational Capability’...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) achieved ‘Full Operational Capability’ (FOC) of NGIS on Jan. 30, 2022. With this milestone, NEXCOM attains complete operational control of NGIS and all administrative functions. NEXCOM is comprised of 16,000 personnel worldwide facilitating seven business lines, NEX retail stores, Navy Lodge Program, Navy Gateway Inns & Suites, Ships Store Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Uniform Program Management Office and Telecommunications Program Office. (U.S. Navy photo) see less | View Image Page

The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) achieved ‘Full Operational Capability’ of Navy Gateway Inn & Suites (NGIS) on Jan. 30, 2022. With this milestone, NEXCOM attains complete operational control of NGIS and all administrative functions.



“Over the past year, NEXCOM; Commander, Navy Installations Command’s Fleet and Family Readiness; and NGIS teams have worked diligently to ensure a smooth transition, one that was seamless to our patrons,” said retired Rear Adm. Robert J. Bianchi, Chief Executive Officer of NEXCOM. “I appreciate all the support we received from Navy leadership as we successfully reached Full Operational Capability eight months earlier than directed. I look forward to supporting our NGIS team as they continue to provide quality lodging for TDY travelers.”



On Jan. 4, 2021, Gregory J. Slavonic, Performing the Duties of the Under Secretary of the Navy, issued a memorandum that directed the consolidation of the Navy’s Permanent Change of Station lodging program, NEXCOM’s Navy Lodge Program and the Department of the Navy’s Temporary Duty Lodging program, NGIS, under NEXCOM with Initial Operational Capability by Oct. 1, 2021 and Full Operational Capability by Sept. 30, 2022.



A small ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Oct. 1, 2021, on Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, Virginia, when Initial Operational Capability was achieved and NGIS operations transitioned to NEXCOM.



NGIS is a professionally managed, business-based DoD Lodging Program. NGIS contributes to mission readiness by offering quality lodging and services for a mobile military community, while keeping official travel costs to a minimum. With 16,000 rooms at 61 military installations worldwide, NGIS provides Priority-One lodging for the Official Temporary Duty (TDY) traveler. NGIS delivers comfortable and welcoming accommodations with cost-saving room rates for individual and group TDY travelers, permanent change of station (PCS) travelers, Department of Defense civilians and leisure travelers, retirees, reservists and sponsored guests. For more information or to make a NGIS reservation, visit https://ngis.dodlodging.net/.



NEXCOM oversees seven business lines that include Navy Exchange (NEX) stores, Navy Lodges, Navy Gateway Inns & Suites, Ships Store Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Uniform Program Management Office and Telecommunications Program Office.