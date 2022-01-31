Colombian Army Junior NCOs descend on WHINSEC

FORT BENNING, GA -- Today, 17 junior NCOs from Colombian Army began the Small Unit Leadership Course here at the Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation (WHINSEC). Ran by the WHINSEC Roy P. Benavidez NCO Academy, the course provide students leadership skills, knowledge, and experience needed to be first-line supervisors of small groups. Students will enhance critical thinking problem solving within a Joint, Interagency Intergovernmental, and Multinational (JIIM) environment. The course will provide the three-to-nine person team perspective and build upon experiences gained in previous assignments and training.

Additionally, students receive instruction on Ethics, Democracy, and Human Rights, the Rule of Law Process, Civilian Control of the Military, and the Role of the Military in a Democratic Society within the framework of the Profession of Arms.

