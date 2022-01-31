Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Colombian Army Junior NCOs descend on WHINSEC

    Colombian Army Junior NCO descend on WHINSEC

    Photo By Milton Mariani Rodriguez | SFC Sidney Amurrio, HHC First Sergeant welcomes today 17 junior NCOs from the...... read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    01.31.2022

    Story by Milton Mariani Rodriguez 

    Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation

    FORT BENNING, GA -- Today, 17 junior NCOs from Colombian Army began the Small Unit Leadership Course here at the Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation (WHINSEC). Ran by the WHINSEC Roy P. Benavidez NCO Academy, the course provide students leadership skills, knowledge, and experience needed to be first-line supervisors of small groups. Students will enhance critical thinking problem solving within a Joint, Interagency Intergovernmental, and Multinational (JIIM) environment. The course will provide the three-to-nine person team perspective and build upon experiences gained in previous assignments and training.
    Additionally, students receive instruction on Ethics, Democracy, and Human Rights, the Rule of Law Process, Civilian Control of the Military, and the Role of the Military in a Democratic Society within the framework of the Profession of Arms.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2022
    Date Posted: 01.31.2022 11:44
    Story ID: 413711
    Location: US
    Web Views: 17
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Colombian Army Junior NCOs descend on WHINSEC, by Milton Mariani Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Colombian Army Junior NCO descend on WHINSEC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #whinsec #VictoryStartsHere #ejercitocolombiaparaloscolombianos

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT