    Energy improvements planned at NAS Pensacola

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2022

    Story by Susan Brink 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southeast

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast awarded a $7.6 firm-fixed-price task order, Jan. 21, to Florida Power & Light (FPL) Company, from Juno Beach, Florida, for implementation of energy improvements at Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola, Florida.

    The project is expected to save the Navy over $501,000 per year in utility costs.

    “We are excited for the opportunity to partner with FPL to apply advanced technologies to improve our facilities and continue working toward our energy reduction goals,” said NAS Pensacola Installation Energy Manager Sabrina Hopkins.

    FPL provides electric service in many areas along the east coast of Florida, the agricultural area around southern and eastern Lake Okeechobee, the lower west coast area, and portions of central, north central, and portions of Northwest Florida.

    Under the contract, 18 facilities onboard NAS Pensacola will receive interior and exterior lighting upgrades. Other upgrades include water efficiency improvements at eight facilities; chiller replacement at Building 3909; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning controls upgrades in four facilities; high efficiency electrical transformer upgrades in six facilities; and medium voltage transformer and switchgear replacement at Building 514.

    The energy improvement project is expected to be completed by December 2023.

