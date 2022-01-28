JMSC hosts simulations command post exercise planning course

Photo By Sgt. John Todd | French Soldiers from 3rd Armored Division from Marseille, France, and U.S. Army...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. John Todd | French Soldiers from 3rd Armored Division from Marseille, France, and U.S. Army Soldiers of the 1st Armored Division, 3rd Corps train together at the Joint Multinational Simulation Center at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany Dec. 7. This training event will prepare the French Soldiers for the Command Post Exercise 2 warfighter event, scheduled for April of 2021 in Texas. see less | View Image Page

GRAFENWOEHR, Germany – The 7th Army Training Command’s Joint Multinational Simulation Center hosted the Command Post Exercise Planners Course (CPX-P) from Jan. 24-28, 2022 on Camp Aachen at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany.



The course was developed by JMSC to assist exercise planners in the European and African Theater and is focused on how to plan a CPX and is open to U.S., allied and partner-nation planners.



The Joint Multinational Simulation Center trains the art and science of command and maneuver, from company-level to U.S. and allied corps. Through an efficient blend of gaming and constructive training, JMSC better prepares Soldiers and units for a wide variety of mission sets in support of Geographic and Functional Component Commands' Theater Engagement Strategies, focused on EUCOM, AFRICOM, CENTCOM, SOCOM and NATO.



The course had a total of 20 course students and 11 instructors. Students came from commands including U.S. Army Europe and Africa, Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine, Joint Multinational Readiness Center, 7th ATC, JMSC, and Joint Base San Antonio.



“We learned as planners the deliverables and outputs needed at each milestone to get an exercise a successful glided path,” said Dept. of the Army Civilian Daniel Meyers, a 7th ATC exercise planner.



The CPX course is a five-day-instruction and practical exercise that takes the participants through the major planning milestones in the joint exercise life cycle.



“This course builds CPX planner capabilities across the theater and introduces new planners to the nuances of CPX planning as well as provides an overview of exercise planning in Europe,” said Maj. Tor Zaleski, the JMSC deputy chief of plans, Regional Simulations Capability-Europe.



Students develop training objectives, build initial and main planning conferences, Man Planning Conferences, Final Planning Conference products, and brief their products to JMSC leadership as the culminating event in the course.



“What I can take away from this course is the roadmap that a planner needs to create a successful exercise at a brigade level and above,” said Meyers. “I found the course effective because I’ve been doing this for a decade in simulations and there were things I didn’t know that I learned during this course that will make me a better planner moving forward.”



For more information on JMSC, go to www.7atc.army.mil/JMSC/.