Soldiers from the 41st Field Artillery Brigade run through fire mission procedures during the Victory Glide command post exercise March 9, 2021, on Tower Barracks, Grafenwoehr, Germany. The exercise was the first step in the validation process for the staff of V Corps, which was reactivated on Oct. 16, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ryan Barnes)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2021 07:40
|Photo ID:
|6561506
|VIRIN:
|210309-A-BJ454-001
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|2.36 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Victory Glide fire training, by SPC Ryan Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT