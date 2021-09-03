Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Victory Glide fire training

    GRAFENWOEHR, GERMANY

    03.09.2021

    Photo by Spc. Ryan Barnes 

    41st Field Artillery Brigade

    Soldiers from the 41st Field Artillery Brigade run through fire mission procedures during the Victory Glide command post exercise March 9, 2021, on Tower Barracks, Grafenwoehr, Germany. The exercise was the first step in the validation process for the staff of V Corps, which was reactivated on Oct. 16, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ryan Barnes)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2021
    Working remotely

    TAGS

    V Corps
    Joint Multinational Simulation Center
    41st Field Artillery Brigade
    StrongerTogether
    7th Army Training Command
    Victory Glide

