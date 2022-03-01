Centurion: Inspiring the future generation of Marines

“Sergeants are the backbone of the Marine Corps,” but one might dare to say it is actually recruiters. From day one, they are tasked with finding and mentoring the future Marines of the Corps. While it is an arduous task, one Marine took it in stride by contracting over 100 applicants, helping him to earn the titles of "Recruiter of the Nation" and “Centurion.”

“I volunteered for recruiting duty as a corporal and it is crazy to think I am leaving here as a gunnery sergeant,” said Gunnery Sgt. Izhar Weaver with Recruiting Station Sacramento. He checked into Recruiting Station Sacramento ready to inspire and change lives, but he never imagined what would lay ahead of him.

Finding qualified applicants who are enthusiastic about joining the military, specifically the Marine Corps, comes with its struggles, but this never derailed Weaver. “I’ve shared my story and life struggles with so many applicants to show them how joining the Marine Corps helped me and changed my life,” explained Weaver. “These kids are human at the end of the day and if they see you’re trying to help them succeed, they are more inclined to enlist.”

While this is an incredible feat, it did not come without its hurdles. Weaver had to manage and balance having two children, taking college classes, and mourning the loss of his father-in-law.

“It was actually my father-in-law who pushed me to go for the Centurion title. He told me I was capable of it and should not settle,” reminisced Weaver. “After he passed away, I was having a difficult time, but life still goes on and you have to continue to push.”

With a positive mental attitude, Weaver did not just focus on the contracting aspect of recruiting duty. He welcomed the task of mentoring and coaching his poolees and continues to do so now that they are Marines. You can see the pride in his face when he speaks about the Marines he put in and what they are accomplishing in their careers.

“I love the Marine Corps and my goal is to convey that love and passion to all my poolees and Marines,” he exclaimed.

Gunnery Sgt. Weaver dedicates this accomplishment to his father-in-law. May he rest in peace.

