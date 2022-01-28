Student Naval aviator earns bronze medal at Armed Forces Cross Country Championships

Courtesy Photo | Lt. j.g. Zach Swenson, a student Naval aviator with the "Rangers" of Training Squadron...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Lt. j.g. Zach Swenson, a student Naval aviator with the "Rangers" of Training Squadron 28 competes as part of the All-Navy Cross Country team in the Armed Forces Cross Country Championships at Mission Bay Park in San Diego, Jan. 8. Swenson finished 3rd individually, earning the bronze medal, and 23rd overall, boosting the Navy Men's Team to the overall title. VT-28 is one of two primary training squadrons attached to Training Air Wing Four in Corpus Christi, Texas, under the Chief of Naval Air Training (CNATRA). (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

A student naval aviator with the “Rangers” of Training Squadron (VT) 28 represented the All-Navy Cross Country team at the Armed Forces Cross Country Championships at Mission Bay Park in San Diego, Jan. 8.



Lt. j.g. Zach Swenson, a native of Boulder, Colorado, recently completed primary training in the T-6B Texan II at VT-28 at Naval Air Station (NAS) Corpus Christi, Texas. Navy, Air Force, Army and Marine Corps athletes competed against each other and civilian athletes at the 10K race, hosted by the U.S.A. Track and Field Association.



Swenson finished third among military athletes and 23rd overall, with his bronze medal finish boosting the Navy team as a whole.



According to Lt. Cmdr. Derek Oskutis, head coach for All-Navy Cross Country, Swenson was an integral part to the All-Navy Cross Country Team that competed head-to-head against the All-Air Force and All-Marine Cross Country teams. As a result of Swenson’s performance, the All-Navy Team took home the overall title in Men's Team Competition and second in the Women's Team competition.



Swenson’s bronze medal finish would have qualified him to represent the U.S. Military at the 2022 World Winter Military Games, held in Berchtesgaden, Germany. However, the Games were cancelled due to COVID-19.



Swenson attended Fairview High School in Boulder where he was a four-sport varsity athlete, competing in cross country, track, basketball and golf. He started cross country and track his sophomore year of high school and served as captain of the Division I Track and Cross Country teams. He earned achievements including Five-Time Big East Team Champion and NCAA Cross Country Championship qualifier.



Swenson earned a Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps (NROTC) scholarship to Villanova University where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering in 2019. He went on to attend Naval Postgraduate School in 2020 and earned a master’s degree in operations research and has since completed primary aviation training.



“I feel tremendously grateful to represent the Navy at the Armed Forces Cross Country Championships, as well as to my command for supporting my participation,” Swenson said. “Going into the race, I was not sure what to expect of myself. Training for a 10K race against some of the country's best runners while in flight school was challenging, especially in the southeast Texas climate. I was not able to devote the same amount of time and energy towards running as I have in the past. Finishing in 3rd place individually exceeded my expectations, and contributing to a team win for the All-Navy men made it all that much more rewarding.”



“While our primary role here is training future Naval Aviators, we are proud to support our talented instructors, staff, and students when great opportunities arise,” said Cmdr. Brian Higgins, VT-28 commanding officer. “I am extremely proud of Lt. j.g. Swenson and the All-Navy Cross Country Team, who upheld our squadron motto, ‘Rangers Lead the Way!’”



Swenson selected strike pipeline and will continue his training in the T-6B Texan II before continuing to advanced jet training in the T-45C Goshawk at NAS Kingsville, Texas.



“I am forever grateful to be a Ranger and receive unwavering support towards my aviation, professional, and athletic endeavors,” Swenson said.



VT-28 is one of two primary training squadrons attached to Training Air Wing Four in Corpus Christi, Texas, under the Chief of Naval Air Training (CNATRA). CNATRA, headquartered in Corpus Christi, trains the world's finest combat-quality aviation professionals, delivering them at the right time, in the right numbers, and at the right cost to a naval force that is where it matters, when it matters.