Student Naval aviator earns bronze medal at Armed Forces Cross Country Championships

Lt. j.g. Zach Swenson, a student Naval aviator with the "Rangers" of Training Squadron 28 competes as part of the All-Navy Cross Country team in the Armed Forces Cross Country Championships at Mission Bay Park in San Diego, Jan. 8. Swenson finished 3rd individually, earning the bronze medal, and 23rd overall, boosting the Navy Men's Team to the overall title. VT-28 is one of two primary training squadrons attached to Training Air Wing Four in Corpus Christi, Texas, under the Chief of Naval Air Training (CNATRA). (Courtesy photo)
