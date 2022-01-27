Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Two Utah National Guard Soldiers to compete in the 2022 Olympics

    Two Utah National Guard Soldiers to compete in the 2022 Olympics

    PARK CITY, UT, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2022

    Story by Ileen Kennedy 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    Spc. Benjamin Loomis of Eau Claire, Wisconsin and Spc. Jasper Good, of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, with the Utah National Guard Joint Force Headquarters and assigned to the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program, take practice jumps at the Utah Olympic Park, Park City, Utah, Jan. 27, 2022.

    Good and Loomis are two Utah National Guard Soldiers going to China on the 2022 U.S. Olympic Nordic Combined Team earning a spot to compete in Beijing in February.

    After both enlisting in 2019, Good is preparing to take another shot at Olympic gold in 2022 and Lommis has continued to pursue his Olympic goals as a Soldier-athlete. This will be both Loomis’ and Good’s second winter Olympic games, having previously competed in 2018 in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

    “I am incredibly honored and excited to be named to the 2022 U.S. Olympic Team,” said Good. “Representing Team USA at the Games means even more to me as a member of the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program. The support and camaraderie I have gained has helped me reach new levels. It will be an honor to represent the U.S. I am really excited about how much progression our team has made and can’t wait to perform with my team in Beijing!”

    Both athletes have been competing in the 2021-2022 FIS Nordic Combined World Cup in Europe leading up to the announcement. Loomis narrowly missed a previous Olympic qualification in Lake Placid, December 25, 2021. A 1st place spot earned automatic qualification for the games; Loomis narrowly missed earning 2nd place.

    “I am humbled and very proud to be representing the United States of America as both a Soldier and an athlete,” said Loomis. “Representing this country and the U.S. Army in Beijing is a true honor and something I hope will inspire future generations.”

    Nordic combined at the 2022 Winter Olympics will be held at the Kuyangshu Nordic Center and Biathlon Center. The three events are scheduled to take place on February 9, 15, and 17.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2022
    Date Posted: 01.27.2022 18:49
    Story ID: 413573
    Location: PARK CITY, UT, US 
    World Class Athlete Program
    Utah National Guard
    WCAPBeijing
    Beijing 2022 Olympics
    Spc. Benjamin Loomis
    Spc. Jasper Good

