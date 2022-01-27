DLA Troop Support celebrates retirement of three civilian employees

Photo By Nancy Benecki | The Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support celebrated the retirement of three civilian...... read more read more Photo By Nancy Benecki | The Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support celebrated the retirement of three civilian employees during a ceremony Jan. 26 at its Headquarters in Philadelphia. Lauren Marie Lohr (left) of the Medical supply chain retired after 41 years of service. Linda Farrell of the Clothing and Textiles supply chain, retired after eight years of service. Not pictured is Robert DiPentima of the Clothing and Textiles supply chain, who retired after 40 years of service. see less | View Image Page

The Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support celebrated the retirement of three civilian employees during a ceremony Jan. 26 in Philadelphia.



Lauren Marie Lohr of the Medical supply chain retired after 41 years of service. Robert DiPentima of the Clothing and Textiles supply chain retired after 40 years of service, and Linda Farrell, also from C&T, retired after eight years of service.



DLA Troop Support Commander Brig. Gen. Eric Shirley presided over the ceremony and congratulated the retirees on their combined 89 years of federal service. He also thanked their families for the support they offered throughout the years.



“Their efforts have been critical to supporting service members around the world and supporting our American citizens,” Shirley said.



Shirley noted the work of the retirees and their respective supply chains. He praised the Medical supply chain for its work during the COVID-19 pandemic, and lauded C&T’s efforts for providing the cloth for the uniforms of the nation’s service members.



“The uniform I’m wearing today, in some form or fashion, you and your teammates had a role in ensuring that it was available,” he said. “You really can’t put a price tag on that.”



He singled out Farrell’s role as the supervisor of the Flag Room, where her achievements include creating the first Space Force flag.



“The quality of the work that she does stuns people when they come to visit,” Shirley said. “It’s been a tremendous privilege for me to be a part of a couple of those trips. I walk away with senior leaders and they always, without exception, talk about how they didn’t know the quality of the work, and your personal leadership and supervising that team. They always walk away very impressed.”



Each retiree received a certificate of retirement, DLA Troop Support mementos and a commander’s coin. In addition, their spouses received a certificate of appreciation.



Lohr began her federal career in 1980 as a clerk in the finance office at the Defense Personnel Support Center. When her job role moved to Columbus, Ohio in 1992, she started working in Medical’s Emergency Supply Operations Center. While working in the ESOC, she was responsible for supplying lifesaving medical supplies to warfighters. She is retiring as an tailor vendor logistics specialist in the Medical Surgical division.



“My career was the best anybody could ask for,” Lohr said. “I think I’m the luckiest person ever. When you enjoy what you’re doing, it’s so easy to keep going.”



DiPentima started his federal service in 1981. He held several positions, including file clerk, buyer and contracting officer. He is retiring as a contract specialist in the Clothing and Textiles supply chain.



“I had a great government career,” DiPentima said. “I enjoyed it immensely. I worked with the greatest people in all the areas that I worked. I just want to say thank you to everyone.”



Farrell started her federal career in 2013 as a hand embroider in the Flag Room and eventually became an embroidery digitizer/designer/machine embroiderer. A seamstress and designer for more than 61 years, she has made clothing, costumes, uniforms, banners, flags, toys, art quilts and home decorative items for a variety of clients.



“This has been my dream job,” Farrell said. “This has been the highlight of my sewing career. DLA has been a great place to work.”



She thanked her colleagues in the Flag Room who were watching the ceremony online. “You are strong, you are invincible, you are the Flag Room for many years to come,” she said.