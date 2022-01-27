NSO/NSW Recruiter of the Year Tevin McKenzie

BOSTON - Recruiter of the Year is an award that selects the best recruiters based on performance levels, talent acquisition expertise, and community impact.



Navy Recruiting Command chose Torpedoman's Mate 1st Class Tevin Mckenzie from Kingston, Jamaica, as their Naval Special Operations/Naval Special Warfare Recruiter of the Year for 2021.



"I became a recruiter because I like to teach and train," said McKenzie. "I like being able to change people's lives for the better."



McKenzie works at the Navy Recruiting Station Providence, Rhode Island, alongside Yeoman 1st Class Niccolai Grant, from Onset, Massachusetts.



"TM1's Recruiter of the Year award is a testament to who he is and the work he does," said Grant. "He's a likable guy who applicants from all walks of life gravitate."



According to McKenzie, his favorite thing about recruiting is that it has allowed him to change his life and focus on the things that matter.



"There is more personal time, and it's more relaxed," said McKenzie. "The change from being on submarines was night and day."



McKenzie likes to put this extra time to use. After work, he spends time with his three daughters and volunteers with his church. McKenzie has also done volunteer work with the Boy Scouts in the past.



"I try to help out wherever I can," said Mckenzie. "If there is stuff that I can help out with, I will."



Volunteering is just one example of McKenzie's affinity for helping people. A self-described 'people person,' he found meaning in his career and life by helping those around him.



"As a recruiter, you actually change lives," Mckenzie said. "I've put people in the Navy who were homeless and had nothing. You can give them a second chance."



Drawing inspiration from this, McKenzie uses the memories of his applicants to motivate him in his day-to-day as a recruiter.



"I still keep in contact with people I've recruited," said Mckenzie. "They tell me thank you, and it feels great. When you recruit someone, and you know that deep down, the person genuinely needs this, it becomes more than a number to you."



Attributing his success to his ability to work well with others, McKenzie recalled some of his applicants who mentioned their experiences with other recruiters and how they struggled to connect. He stated that being 100 percent honest with them was the most significant part of his recruiting style.



"If you're not a people person, this job might be hard for you," he said. "You have to sit and vibe with people; get real with them."



His coworkers also recognize this quality, listing it as his most significant personal strength when recruiting applicants.



"The quality that stands out the most to me is his transparency," said Grant. "He is who he is, and he speaks his mind. His applicants appreciate it. They feel safe with their decision to join because he shoots straight with them."



Although he loves his job, Mckenzie recognizes that any assignment is not without its struggles. When asked for advice from other recruiters, he describes a perspective everyone should remember to carry.



"I won't sit here and say I'm the best recruiter, but if you give me potatoes, I'll make mashed potatoes," said McKenzie. "You have to adapt and overcome."

