Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naval Special Operations/Naval Special Warfare ROY TM1Tevin Mckenzie

    Naval Special Operations/Naval Special Warfare ROY TM1Tevin Mckenzie

    BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Wahl 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group New England

    BOSTON (Jan. 20, 2021) Torpedoman's Mate 1st Class Tevin Mckenzie from Kingston, Jamaica, is Navy Recruiting Command's Naval Special Operations and Naval Special Warfare 2021 Recruiter of the Year. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joshua Wahl/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2022
    Date Posted: 01.27.2022 00:29
    Photo ID: 7024116
    VIRIN: 220120-N-KK576-0001
    Resolution: 2540x3321
    Size: 6.39 MB
    Location: BOSTON, MA, US 
    Hometown: KINGSTON, JM
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Special Operations/Naval Special Warfare ROY TM1Tevin Mckenzie, by CPO Joshua Wahl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NSO/NSW Recruiter of the Year Tevin McKenzie

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Sailor

    TAGS

    Recruiter of the year
    naval special warfare
    Navy talent acquisition group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT