    Exchange Wellness Services Help Military Families Maintain Health Year-Round

    Exchange Wellness Services Help Military Families Maintain Health Year-Round

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2022

    Story by Chris Ward 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    DALLAS – Maintaining a healthy body is essential for military members and their families. The Army & Air Force Exchange Service helps the military community achieve their health goals with a wide range of wellness services.

    The Exchange’s BE FIT program takes a holistic approach to health and wellness, including expanding wellness services available on installations. Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians, retirees, family members, disabled Veterans and DoD and Coast Guard civilians can find durable medical equipment (such as braces, crutches, CPAP supplies and more), cryotherapy, optometry offices and dental services at Exchange locations. Chiropractic care, which launched in 2022, is the latest medical service in the Exchange’s portfolio of health and wellness offerings.

    “Military members and their families have busy schedules, which can often make it difficult to maintain regular wellness appointments,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, Exchange senior enlisted advisor. “The Exchange makes access easy and convenient by bringing these services onto the installation.”

    Exchange wellness services include:

    • Optical and optometry clinics in 141 locations worldwide.
    • Durable medical equipment shops in 31 locations (5 additional locations projected to open in 2022).
    • Dental offices in 11 locations (12 additional locations forecasted to open 2022).
    • Cryotherapy at two locations.
    • Chiropractic clinics at two locations (8 new locations anticipated to open in 2022).

    Exchange wellness locations accept TRICARE and most insurances, when applicable.

    More information on wellness options can be found on the Exchange’s Hub page.

    The Exchange’s BE FIT program also offers better-for-you dining choices at Exchange restaurants and all the latest fitness equipment and gear in stores. Warfighters and families can also find wellness tips, products and solutions in the BE FIT section of the Exchange’s Hub page and the Exchange’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.

    Exchange Wellness Services Help Military Families Maintain Health Year-Round

