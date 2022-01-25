Two UTNG Soldiers to compete in the 2022 Olympics

DRAPER, Utah —Two Soldiers with the Utah National Guard Joint Force Headquarters and assigned to the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program were selected to the 2022 U.S. Olympic Nordic Combined Team. Spc. Jasper Good, of Steamboat Springs, Colorado; and Spc. Benjamin Loomis, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin both earned spots to compete in Beijing.



After both enlisting in 2019, Good is preparing to take another shot at Olympic gold in 2022 and Loomis has continued to pursue his Olympic goals as a Soldier-athlete. This will be both Loomis’ and Good’s second winter Olympic games, having previously competed in 2018 in Pyeongchang, South Korea.



“I am incredibly honored and excited to be named to the 2022 U.S. Olympic Team,” said Good. “Representing Team USA at the Games means even more to me as a member of the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program. The support and camaraderie I have gained has helped me reach new levels. It will be an honor to represent the U.S. I am really excited about how much progression our team has made and can’t wait to perform with my team in Beijing!”



Both athletes have been competing in the 2021-2022 FIS Nordic Combined World Cup in Europe leading up to the announcement. Loomis was nominated to Team USA after narrowly missing an automatic qualification by placing second at a previous Olympic qualification at Lake Placid, Dec. 25, 2021.



“I am humbled and very proud to be representing the United States of America as both a Soldier and an athlete,” said Loomis. “Representing this country and the U.S. Army in Beijing is a true honor and something I hope will inspire future generations.”



Nordic combined at the 2022 Winter Olympics will be held at the Kuyangshu Nordic Center and Biathlon Center. The three events are scheduled to take place on Feb. 9, 15, and 17.







MEDIA NOTE: Tonight at 5 p.m., SPC Benjamin Loomis will participate in a Facebook Live Meet Your Army webinar on the World Class Athlete Program and the 2022 Winter Olympics.To watch the Facebook Live - Meet Your Army webinar, join the link on the Utah National Guard Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/utahnationalguard or https://www.facebook.com/USarmy/.



Good and Loomis will be skiing practice jumps this Thursday, Jan. 27, at 10 a.m., at the Utah Olympic Park.



Interviews with the Athletes will not be available in-person to mitigate risks surrounding COVID-19. Virtual interview requests will be accommodated through the World Class Athlete Program by contacting Sgt. Michael Hunnisett at michael.a.hunnisett.mil@army.mil.



Media desiring to attend to observe the ski jump practice should RSVP by texting 801-716-9063 or send an email to ng.ut.utarng.list.pao@army.mil by 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 26. Arrive at the Utah Olympic Park, 3419 Olympic Pkwy, Park City, UT, NLT 9:15 a.m. Parking is free. The address will get you to the Olympic ski jump parking lot, and you can walk down the hill to the landing area. Those wishing to attend and that RSVP will be given directions to the parking area near the landing hill, accessible through a coded gate as approved by the Utah Olympic Park.

