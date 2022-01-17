San Diego Native Serves Aboard USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) While Conducting Operations in the South China Sea

A San Diego native and graduate of El Camino High School is serving aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114).



Seaman Mitchell Ruminer is a Sonar Technician (Surface), also known as STG, serving aboard USS Ralph Johnson, forward-deployed to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan.



“I joined the Navy back in 2019 because I was burnt out on college and wanted something different,” said Ruminer. “I needed something completely different to give me a sense of direction in my life.”



Sonar Technician’s track, classify and localize contacts of interest. They operate surface sonar and other oceanographic systems and operate surface ship underwater fire control systems.



“Sonar Technician’s are always on the lookout for what cannot be seen,” said Ruminer. “Things that are under the surface of the water that could pose a threat to the ship. We are the first alert if someone launches a torpedo at us.”



Many Sailors will tell you that they have a cool job, but Ruminer explained why he loves his job.



“What makes my job so cool, to me, is that I’m doing something that not a lot of people understand,” said Ruminer. “I’m behind the scenes doing a job for the ship that may not always be apparent to the crew. We’re doing something that isn’t necessarily what you would think of when you think of safety in the Navy, but is in fact, essential to keeping the ship and everybody on her safe.”



Being an STG isn’t a solitary job and Ruminer attributes any success he’s had to the Sailors around him.



“The thing I am most proud of is my relationship with the people in my division,” said Ruminer. “Without them, I’d be fumbling in the dark.”



USS Ralph Johnson recently shifted homeports from Everett, Wash. to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka and Ruminer is taking the change in stride and is fully prepared to enjoy life to the fullest while stationed in Japan.



“I love being in Japan,” said Ruminer. “Before I joined the Navy, I visited a friend in Yokohama and I absolutely loved it. Right now it’s difficult because of Covid-19, but I definitely can’t wait for all the restrictions to be lifted so I can start exploring and enjoying Japan at its finest.”



Even though Ruminer is looking forward to enjoying being stationed in Japan, he’s also looking to the future.



“I want to keep learning as much as I can from my job and those around me so that I can be useful to my division,” said Ruminer. “I want to explore all the things the Navy can provide so that when I do eventually get out of the military I am set up for success. The Navy has taught me to learn what my limits are so I can work to push passed them and always keep improving.”



Ralph Johnson is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet is the largest forward-deployed fleet and routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect critical regional partnerships.

