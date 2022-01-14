Flint, Mich. Native Serves Aboard USS Ralph Johnson While Conducting Operations in the Philippine Sea

A Flint, Mich. native and 2017 graduate of Kearsley High School is serving aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114).



Kallynda Gipe is a Culinary Specialist (CS) Seaman who serves aboard USS Ralph Johnson, forward-deployed to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan.



Culinary Specialists operate and manage dining facilities and are can be found on every ship and shore base in the Navy.



“I joined the Navy because I wanted to help provide for my brother and sister,” said Gipe. “I chose to become a CS because I’ve always enjoyed cooking, and now I’m getting to do something I enjoy on a much larger scale.”



With more that 250 crew members on board to prepare meals for, Gipe said that there’s a common misconception about her job that regularly makes her laugh.



“Some people say that my job is easy and it’s definitely not,” said Gipe. “No job in the Navy is what I would define as ‘easy’. Every job comes with its challenges. My job has definitely been a challenge for me, learning different ways to cook and in amounts far larger than I’d ever cooked before. We have long hours and are constantly on our feet, but the job is still really rewarding.”



Even with the challenges that come with being a CS, Gipe is constantly working to improve her skills.



“I’m always looking to learn better ways to do my job. There are always new baking and cooking techniques to learn and recipes to improve.”



“I really do enjoy being a CS.” Said Gipe. “I love cooking and baking and I love that what I do has a positive impact on the crew. I haven’t accomplished a lot professionally, but I consider it a success if I’m able to help boost the morale of everyone on the ship and make someone smile.”



Ralph Johnson is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet is the largest forward-deployed fleet and routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect critical regional partnerships.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.14.2022 Date Posted: 01.25.2022 21:31 Story ID: 413412 Location: YOKOSUKA, JP Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flint, Mich. Native Serves Aboard USS Ralph Johnson While Conducting Operations in the Philippine Sea, by PO2 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.