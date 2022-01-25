Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BACH updates COVID-19 vaccine availability at Vaccine Clinic

    COVID-19 vaccine availability at Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    Beginning Friday, Jan. 28, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital's COVID-19 Vaccine

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2022

    Story by Maria Christina Yager 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. – Beginning Friday, Jan. 28, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital’s COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic will offer the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine as the primary COVID-19 vaccine choice to TRICARE-eligible beneficiaries age 18 and older. Until additional Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccines are received, the current Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in stock at Fort Campbell is temporarily reserved for active duty service members, beneficiaries receiving their second dose and/or those with medical indications.

    Children ages 5 to 11 years old will continue to be offered the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine series at Fort Campbell’s COVID Vaccine Clinic. The pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is the only COVID-19 vaccine authorized for children ages 5 to 11 years old and is a smaller dose than adults receive.

    Beneficiaries ages 12 years and older who received the first Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine series at Fort Campbell can receive the second dose to complete the series at Fort Campbell.

    TRICARE-eligible beneficiaries’ ages 12 to 17, who want to receive Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for their first COVID vaccine or as a booster, will need to receive their vaccine off post through a TRICARE network pharmacy until more Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine becomes available at Fort Campbell.

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital will continue to offer the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to anyone with an existing appointment.

    When Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is available for all TRICARE eligible beneficiaries, announcements will be made to the beneficiary population.

    For more information on receiving a COVID-19 vaccine off post, visit the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program Partners website at https://go.usa.gov/xtDyH or visit https://www.vaccines.gov to find a location near you.

