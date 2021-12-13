Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID-19 vaccine availability at Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2021

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    Beginning Friday, Jan. 28, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital’s COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic will offer the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine as the primary COVID-19 vaccine choice to TRICARE-eligible beneficiaries age 18 and older until additional Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is received . Children ages 5 to 11 years old will continue to be offered the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine series at Fort Campbell’s COVID Vaccine Clinic. The pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is the only COVID-19 vaccine authorized for children ages 5 to 11 years old and is a smaller dose than adults receive. U.S. Army photo by Nondice Thurman.

